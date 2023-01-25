ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC State latest to offer Northwood sophomore DE/TE Gus Ritchey

Pittsboro, N.C. — On Tuesday, North Carolina State University became the 13th school to offer Northwood High School sophomore tight end Gus Ritchey. It is his fourth in-state offer, behind Duke University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte. The class of 2025 athlete is listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds.
PITTSBORO, NC
carolinajournal.com

With all races, parties supporting school choice, now is the time to act

Cheryl Caulfield swiveled behind her freshly minted name plate during a Wake County School Board work session. The new school board member who ran on improving learning loss, pulled the microphone close and asked why money earmarked to address COVID shut-down test scores wasn’t being used for tutoring. Caulfield was a “just a mom, not a politician” candidate who ran after seeing children struggle to catch up. She had also seen her friends struggle just as much to pay for tutoring. She continues to push the issue, but in the meantime frustrated parents are turning their heads towards alternative educational options.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

