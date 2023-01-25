Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night skyRoger MarshSanford, NC
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
Cumberland County students will see science projects blast into space
Some lucky Cumberland County STEM students have won a prize that's out of this world. Their science projects will be sent this spring to the International Space Station. Experiments from 71st Classical Middle, Vanstory Hills Elementary and William H. Owen Elementary schools will be put aboard SpaceX 28 and flown to the International Space Station.
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
Secretary spends time smiling, serving others
LUMBERTON — Mary Jacobs can often be seen with a smile as she continues her work at PSRC Central Office each day. February wi
In North Carolina, many families face a grim reality: Food insecurity. Here is a local solution
CHARLOTTE, NC. - In North Carolina, food insecurity is a major issue facing many families. Though the state may have a reputation for its abundance of fresh and delicious cuisine, the harsh reality is that thousands of individuals go hungry every day.
Smithfield-Selma student gets week inside Washington, D.C. halls of power
SELMA, N.C. — A Smithfield-Selma High School student is now among a special group of students invited inside the halls of power in Washington, D.C.,for a full week in March. Jude Reece is one of two delegates in the state, one of 104 chosen from across the country. It’s the 61st year of the U.S. Senate Youth Program.
Fayetteville duo lift up Sandhills residents through free haircuts
Cut My City transformed a school bus into a mobile barbershop last year and it has become a major vehicle to help more clients and mentor younger barbers.
Wake Co. reports 20 homeless camps during yearly count of unsheltered population
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of people and families experiencing a housing crisis has grown to a level that has overwhelmed Wake County’s resources and put a strain on the dozens of community partners that interact with the unsheltered population. In December, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and...
'Never seen this many people on the streets': Durham sees rise in homeless population
Mental health challenges and substance abuse are the top factors that many living on the street have to overcome, one expert says.
NC State latest to offer Northwood sophomore DE/TE Gus Ritchey
Pittsboro, N.C. — On Tuesday, North Carolina State University became the 13th school to offer Northwood High School sophomore tight end Gus Ritchey. It is his fourth in-state offer, behind Duke University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte. The class of 2025 athlete is listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds.
Fayetteville City Council approves new restrictions on future halfway houses, now community reintegration centers
Future halfway houses will now be called community reintegration centers and have the number of residents limited depending on their proximity to residential housing.
carolinajournal.com
With all races, parties supporting school choice, now is the time to act
Cheryl Caulfield swiveled behind her freshly minted name plate during a Wake County School Board work session. The new school board member who ran on improving learning loss, pulled the microphone close and asked why money earmarked to address COVID shut-down test scores wasn’t being used for tutoring. Caulfield was a “just a mom, not a politician” candidate who ran after seeing children struggle to catch up. She had also seen her friends struggle just as much to pay for tutoring. She continues to push the issue, but in the meantime frustrated parents are turning their heads towards alternative educational options.
Housing crunch: Whether buying or renting, rising costs hammer Wake households
RALEIGH – The cost of housing is leaving many Wake County residents in a bind. Despite a slight increase in housing affordability in December 2022 compared to November and October, home ownership was 31.7% less affordable for homebuyers than it was the prior year, the most recent data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service found.
Muslim community presses Shaw U. to reopen mosque on campus so they can worship
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local Muslim congregation says they've been locked out of their mosque by Shaw University, and they want to know why. Members of the King Khalid mosque have worshiped inside the International Studies Center on the Shaw campus for 40 years. However, after closing the mosque during the COVID-19 crisis, the university has decided not to reopen it.
State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State...
Rent now takes higher percentage of income than it has in the last 20 years in Raleigh-Durham area
"(It's) preposterous," one renter said. "I know people are moving here, but I don't see the reason for the increase to be that drastic."
Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
newsfromthestates.com
Sampson County site ranks No. 2 among U.S landfills for methane emissions. Rotting food is part of the problem.
This is the first in an occasional series of stories about greenhouse gas emissions and their sources. View a slideshow of emissions trends for municipal waste landfills that emit more than 100,000 metric tons of methane per year. Over time, the detritus of our lives, particularly food waste, breaks down...
28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
