Read full article on original website
Related
Atmore Advance
Escambia County defense too much for Jackson, Blue Devils win 48-40
Escambia County’s defense proved too much for Jackson as the Blue Devils beat the Aggies 48-40 tonight in area action at Cornell Torrence Gymnasium in Atmore. From the early onset, the game’s play dictated the story of the game. ECHS led 5-4 after the first period. The Blue Devils held a 24-13 lead at halftime, and had a 33-22 advantage going into the fourth.
tdalabamamag.com
Saraland sophomore QB KJ Lacey racking up Power 5 offers
Saraland’s sophomore quarterback, KJ Lacey is reaping the benefits of leading the Saraland Spartans to a class 6A State Championship with his recruitment in full swing. Lacey is a sophomore at Saraland High School in Alabama. He currently holds 14 D1 offers after picking up an offer from Texas A&M Thursday. It is no surprise Lacey is attracting this much attention after watching the show Saraland’s offense put on during the 2022 football season en route to a 14-1 record and a state title.
Pensacola, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Fort Walton Beach High School soccer team will have a game with Escambia High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama
UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no reports of any damage in the area. BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Many of you have emailed or called WKRG News 5 to tell us you have heard two big booms and felt shaking in Baldwin County at around 11 a.m., Friday morning. […]
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of February 1, 2023
Mrs. Sylvia J. Harrell, age 82, of Atmore, Ala., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. She was born in Bratt, Fla. to Otis A. and Jessie “Catherine” Byrd Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aubrey Ray Harrell, Sr.; her son, Donald Barnes and her siblings, Sylvester Barnes, Hollis Terry Barnes, Henry E. “Pete” Barnes, Wyvonne Barnes, Barbara Hendrix and Opal Morris.
WKRG
Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
atmorenews.com
Honoring Atmore’s own
Two individuals and two businesses were honored at the 77th Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce Gala held Friday, January 20. The following awards were presented. “The recipient for this year’s Business of the Year is one that has brought a little light, joy, and kindness to Atmore. Many businesses give back to the community throughout the year, but this business is completely built around giving back to a community that gives to it. What started out as young child’s dream became a reality almost five years ago.
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes
An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
getthecoast.com
4th annual Shrimp & Grits festival is back in Destin, Florida
The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival is returning to Destin, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. This event is a must-attend for those who love a classic southern dish, great drinks, and live entertainment on the Destin Harbor.
Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
Pen Air Credit Union holds groundbreaking at Beulah location
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pen Air Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Jan. 26, announcing the new Beulah Road location. The new facility will be located within the Publix Shopping Center off Beulah Road and serve as a connection point between Baldwin County, Alabama and Escambia County, Florida. “Beulah was chosen as a direct […]
Biker dies after colliding into school bus on Highway 98, 2 student hospitalized: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man died and two students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed into a motorcyclist on Highway 98 Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 on State Road 30 at Ave De La Fontaine […]
WEAR
Body recovered in Bob Sikes Fishing Pier incident identified as 24-year-old Arkansas man
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- The body recovered from the water after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 24-year-old Arkansas man, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, a black sedan, driven...
ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
Mystery of small urn, baby clothes found on Alabama Gulf Coast solved
The mystery of a box found Sunday on an Alabama Gulf Coast beach has apparently been solved. WPMI is reporting that Daphne police have been contacted by a family connected to a blue box found by a would-be fisher on the sand in May Day Park. Police believed the find...
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
Rare whale stranded on Pensacola Beach found with plastic in its stomach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A rare Blainville’s beaked whale was found stranded on Pensacola Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge transported the whale to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center, where they were able to complete a necropsy, where they found several pieces of plastic in the whale’s […]
ECSO searching for missing, endangered woman last seen in December
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen in December 2022. ECSO said Ruthie Smith, 39, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2022, in the Pensacola area. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
Comments / 0