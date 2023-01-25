Read full article on original website
Related
951thebull.com
Trial for Former Clarksville Police Officer Delayed
The trial for a former Clarksville Police officer facing almost a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor has been delayed. 34-year-old Michael Tobin is accused of showing sexually explicit images and videos from a pending criminal case to a minor under the age of 18 between September of 2021 and February of 2022. The minor reported the illegal activity last March, Tobin was then fired by the City of Clarksville, and he was arrested in September by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DCI.
951thebull.com
National Thank Your Mentor Day Thursday
Thursday, January 26th is National “Thank Your Mentor Day.”. Charles City City Administrator Steve Diers says that makes it a perfect time to salute Foster Grandparents. If you’re 55-or-older, Diers says you can become a Foster Grandparent. More Foster Grandparents are also needed in New Hampton and it...
951thebull.com
Roger Klingman, 86, Nashua
Roger Klingman, age 86 of Nashua, IA died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in N. A Memorial Service...
951thebull.com
George Pierce, 79, Waucoma
George Pierce, age 79 of Waucoma, IA died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., February 4, 2023, at Northeast Iowa Antique Engine & Power Group Hall in Fredericksburg. Online condolences for the...
951thebull.com
Cabin Fever Weekend on Tap In and Around Charles City
You’re invited to get out of the house and shake off the winter doldrums in and around Charles City this weekend. Charles City Chamber and Tourism has brought together a variety of special activities, both indoors and outdoors, for Cabin Fever Weekend running Thursday through Sunday. From floral classes, a Murder Mystery Dinner Party and a Chili Cook-Off to a free kids ice fishing derby, NERF fights. Adult Dungeons & Dragons, Bingo, a free movie matinee and more, there’s something to do for all ages.
951thebull.com
Time to Heal, Move Forward After Charles City School Board Approves Staff Reductions
Staff reductions will be made in the Charles City School District for the 2023-24 school year after they were approved Monday night by the School Board. Faced with a budget shortfall of over $600,000 in state funding next school year due to an enrollment decline this year, the School Board considered multiple scenarios to save the district about $750,000 in total expenses.
951thebull.com
Panther Train Derailed
Cowboys were spotted in Cedar Falls tonight as Northern Iowa wrestling hosted Oklahoma State in a Big 12 conference dual. The dual featured two top rated teams with UNI ranked 15th in the country and Oklahoma State carrying a #10 ranking. Wrestling royalty was also in attendance as former Iowa head coach and Olympian Dan Gable watched on.
951thebull.com
Cowboy Poetry, Western Music This Weekend in Lawler
Wanted: Folks interested in rhymin,’ ropin,’ ridin,’ and ready to have fun. John Cuvelier with the Lawler Lions Club says their 17th annual “Cowboy Poetry and Western Music” fundraiser is back this Friday and Saturday night at the Starlite Ballroom in Lawler. Proceeds from this year’s event benefit the Kindness Square all-inclusive playground project in New Hampton.
Comments / 0