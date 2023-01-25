The trial for a former Clarksville Police officer facing almost a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor has been delayed. 34-year-old Michael Tobin is accused of showing sexually explicit images and videos from a pending criminal case to a minor under the age of 18 between September of 2021 and February of 2022. The minor reported the illegal activity last March, Tobin was then fired by the City of Clarksville, and he was arrested in September by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DCI.

