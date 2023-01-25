ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

Pickles and Olives

Pickles and Olives catering is a Sacramento base full service catering company that specializes in American and Eastern European dishes. They listen to the clients and tailor a menu to their interests. Give them to schedule for a tasting. We service the greater Sacramento Region as well as the bay area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG

A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police.  Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers.  “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Sac Metro

Metro Chamber to Recognize Contributions of Regional Leaders During 128th Annual Dinner & Business Awards on February 3. Honorees Include Linda Beech Cutler (retired) of Sacramento Region Community Foundation as Sacramentan of the Year, Mike Testa of Visit Sacramento as. Businessman of the Year and Kate Stille of Nugget Market...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

City of Rancho Cordova program helps saves dog’s life

(KTXL) — A Rancho Cordova woman is feeling extra thankful after the city of Rancho Cordova helped save a very important family member. She says that if it were not for the city’s help, her best friend might not be here today. At only two years old, Coco the Rottweiler has been through a lot. […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead

AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Racist flyers found in Folsom neighborhood

(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police. A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks […]
FOLSOM, CA
mymotherlode.com

Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter

San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

DOCO - Downtown Commons | Shopping complex in California

DOCO - Downtown Commons is a very striking shopping center, with illuminated environments, excellent places to spend a good shopping weekend. In addition, the stores that you will find on this site offer you unmissable offers and discounts. Featured Shopping Stores: Capital Agenda, Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Sacramento Kings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG Western Festival to return this year

Elk Grove’s 66-year-old springtime tradition will finally return to Elk Grove Regional Park and the streets of Old Town this May. The Elk Grove Western Festival will be held on May 6-7. Festival board member Cheryl Greiss told the Citizen that organizers are working on bringing back the festival’s...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion

DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA

As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy