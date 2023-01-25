San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.

