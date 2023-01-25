Read full article on original website
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IIRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Fox40
Elk Grove Citizen
Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG
A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
Tesla ‘spontaneously' caught fire on highway in Sacramento County: officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter. Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that damaged a Tesla Model S. The Tesla was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the […]
California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police. Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers. “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
Fox40
Sac Metro
Metro Chamber to Recognize Contributions of Regional Leaders During 128th Annual Dinner & Business Awards on February 3. Honorees Include Linda Beech Cutler (retired) of Sacramento Region Community Foundation as Sacramentan of the Year, Mike Testa of Visit Sacramento as. Businessman of the Year and Kate Stille of Nugget Market...
City of Rancho Cordova program helps saves dog’s life
(KTXL) — A Rancho Cordova woman is feeling extra thankful after the city of Rancho Cordova helped save a very important family member. She says that if it were not for the city’s help, her best friend might not be here today. At only two years old, Coco the Rottweiler has been through a lot. […]
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
Racist flyers found in Folsom neighborhood
(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police. A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks […]
mymotherlode.com
Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter
San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
KCRA.com
Marchers take to Sacramento streets in solidarity with others outraged by Tyre Nichols police beating video
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The reaction came in real-time Friday to body camera videos from the violent interaction between Memphis police against former Sacramento man Tyre Nichols. A gathering outside California’s Capitol building was convened, organizers said, to support the community as Memphis police publicly released video of the Jan....
tourcounsel.com
DOCO - Downtown Commons | Shopping complex in California
DOCO - Downtown Commons is a very striking shopping center, with illuminated environments, excellent places to spend a good shopping weekend. In addition, the stores that you will find on this site offer you unmissable offers and discounts. Featured Shopping Stores: Capital Agenda, Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Sacramento Kings...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Going to the Golden 1 Center? Here’s a guide to food and drink options at DOCO and inside the arena
(KTXL) — Since opening in 2016, the Golden 1 Center has served as the home venue of the Sacramento Kings and brought big-time music and comedy acts to the city. The arena anchors the Downtown Commons, a plaza filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel. On the arena’s west side, the plaza […]
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG Western Festival to return this year
Elk Grove’s 66-year-old springtime tradition will finally return to Elk Grove Regional Park and the streets of Old Town this May. The Elk Grove Western Festival will be held on May 6-7. Festival board member Cheryl Greiss told the Citizen that organizers are working on bringing back the festival’s...
KCRA.com
Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion
DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA
As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
