North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night skyRoger MarshSanford, NC
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cbs17
Fort Bragg veteran opens Kava bar to treat PTSD and anxiety
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Fayetteville is creating quite a buzz, both figuratively and literally. United States Army Veteran Casey Fox and his wife Chloe Benhaim recently opened Wana Navu Kava Bar near Fort Bragg. It’s the first bar of its kind in Fayetteville. Kava...
Two shootings involving Special Ops soldiers strike already beleaguered Special Forces unit
Two soldiers assigned to Special Operations units at Fort Bragg have been involved in shootings, with one killed and a woman and child injured. But why?
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Laymarr Marshall finds a new coaching home at Raleigh Millbrook
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – Laymarr Marshall was ready to be a head football coach again. Raleigh Millbrook presented him with the perfect opportunity. Millbrook, which finished last season at 13-2 and lost to eventual 4-A state champion New Bern in the Eastern Regional championship, introduced ...
cbs17
Pinehurst Resort & Country Club breaks ground on first new golf course in nearly 30 years
PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – Pinehurst Resort & Country Club breaks ground on its first new golf course in nearly 30 years. Course No. 10 will be four miles south of the main clubhouse at the country club. It will feature an 18-hole layout with streams and ponds. Designers said it will be distinct and drastically different from anywhere in Pinehurst.
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
In North Carolina, many families face a grim reality: Food insecurity. Here is a local solution
CHARLOTTE, NC. - In North Carolina, food insecurity is a major issue facing many families. Though the state may have a reputation for its abundance of fresh and delicious cuisine, the harsh reality is that thousands of individuals go hungry every day.
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?
4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
wkml.com
Pledge of Allegiance for Jan. 27 – Jonathan Parrish
The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning at 7 a.m. Today’s Pledge is presented by Jonathan Parrish. Thank you very much for helping us out. Listen below!. The housing market is a wild ride lately, but if you’re looking to...
cbs17
Meet Xander, the newest K9 officer with the Hope Mills Police Department
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department welcomed their newest member of the department this week. Xander, a one-year-old Dutch Shepherd, is almost ready to protect the Hope Mills community, according to a post from the police department. Once Xander’s training is finished, he will be...
Secretary spends time smiling, serving others
LUMBERTON — Mary Jacobs can often be seen with a smile as she continues her work at PSRC Central Office each day. February wi
wkml.com
Fayetteville Homes Selling Faster Than Everywhere in the Country
The housing market is a wild ride lately, but if you’re looking to sell here in Fayetteville, you aren’t likely to have to wait too long as homes here are selling faster than everywhere else in the country. Special thanks to our friends at our sister station Power...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in North Carolina.
Fayetteville duo lift up Sandhills residents through free haircuts
Cut My City transformed a school bus into a mobile barbershop last year and it has become a major vehicle to help more clients and mentor younger barbers.
Why a North Carolina triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
Robeson County sees fewer traffic deaths, total crashes in 2022, North Carolina Department of Transportations says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Efforts to make Robeson County highways safer appear to be paying dividends. There were 66 people killed in crashes across the county last year, three fewer than in 2021, according to preliminary statistics the North Carolina Department of Transportations shared Thursday during a meeting of the Robeson County Vision Zero […]
