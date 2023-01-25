PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – Pinehurst Resort & Country Club breaks ground on its first new golf course in nearly 30 years. Course No. 10 will be four miles south of the main clubhouse at the country club. It will feature an 18-hole layout with streams and ponds. Designers said it will be distinct and drastically different from anywhere in Pinehurst.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO