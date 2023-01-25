ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

cbs17

Fort Bragg veteran opens Kava bar to treat PTSD and anxiety

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Fayetteville is creating quite a buzz, both figuratively and literally. United States Army Veteran Casey Fox and his wife Chloe Benhaim recently opened Wana Navu Kava Bar near Fort Bragg. It’s the first bar of its kind in Fayetteville. Kava...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?

4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wkml.com

Pledge of Allegiance for Jan. 27 – Jonathan Parrish

The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning at 7 a.m. Today’s Pledge is presented by Jonathan Parrish. Thank you very much for helping us out. Listen below!. The housing market is a wild ride lately, but if you’re looking to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County sees fewer traffic deaths, total crashes in 2022, North Carolina Department of Transportations says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Efforts to make Robeson County highways safer appear to be paying dividends. There were 66 people killed in crashes across the county last year, three fewer than in 2021, according to preliminary statistics the North Carolina Department of Transportations shared Thursday during a meeting of the Robeson County Vision Zero […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

