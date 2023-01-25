Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Where Have All the Station Wagons Gone?
As I said a heartfelt goodbye to my 2014 Subaru Impreza Sport 5-Door last September, there was something I wondered as I walked off the used car lot: where are all the station wagons?. As it turns out, in the year 2023, there aren’t that many station wagons on the...
Houston Chronicle
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
If you drive on American roads with any regularity, you already know the state of the pickup truck in the 21st century. They’re bigger, they’re everywhere, and more and more they’re catering to people who plan on keeping the bed squeaky clean. None of this feels particularly revelatory, as these changes in consumer trucks have taken place gradually over decades. We’re used to it.
Houston Chronicle
The Rare Apollo GT, an “American Ferrari,” Is Finally Getting Its Due
In the year 2023, if I told you about a Frankensteinian vehicle that crossed a Buick with a Ferrari, you’d probably do a spit take (or, depending on how you feel about the Prancing Horse’s SUV, point to the Purosangue). But in the year 1963, what feels like an impossibility was a reality, albeit briefly.
Houston Chronicle
Car buyers love EVs but hate the prices. That's bad for green-energy hopes.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Washington's annual auto show this past week, Shawn Strayhorne and his father made a beeline for Ford's F-150 Lightning. Peering into the electric pickup's front trunk - a cavernous storage space that doubles as a cooler, located where...
Houston Chronicle
A Self-Cleaning Toilet Sounds Like a Dream: Do They Really Work?
Of all the household items that people despise cleaning, the toilet probably tops the list. Self-cleaning toilets first appeared a few years ago in luxury hotels in Asia and Europe such as the Park Hyatt Zurich. Now, prices are dropping and they are making their way into regular homes. But...
Comments / 0