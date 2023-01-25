Both sides portend 'gruesome' details of the killings of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son in trial's opening statements

Can you imagine the horror and abuse that the people of that county has suffered at the hands of the Murdaugh family!!!! You know those WFPOS haunted, harmed, and bullied their community for over a hundred years, just a guess. You don’t get to be an Alex Murdaugh all by yourself without parents and grandparents, and the name alone to scare the hell out of people into being subservient to you and your bullying ways. His dead son and his behavior on the night of the boat murdering accident is proof enough
~ This guy is another one of those smug kind of people who think they know everyone better than they know theirselves, like Trump, & he expects to get away with premeditated murder of his own blood & family, as in suicide.
No defense wounds!! Yep, they knew their killer!!
