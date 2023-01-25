ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Hoboken launches survey seeking feedback for 800 Monroe St. Resiliency Park

The City of Hoboken has launched a survey seeking feedback for the 800 Monroe St. Resiliency Park project, which will be open until February 10th at 6 p.m. The online survey can be viewed here. The design team will use the input collected from the survey and a public meeting to create draft concepts for the park’s design which will be presented to the public later this year.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Presinzano running for Hoboken 1st Ward council seat, setting up matchup with DeFusco

Hoboken activist Paul Presinzano has announced that he is running for the 1st Ward council seat this fall, setting up a matchup with incumbent Mike DeFusco. “I decided to run after speaking with numerous residents, hearing that the status quo is unacceptable and needs to change. Ward 1 deserves an available and present councilperson, which will be my top priority,” Presinzano, who unsuccessfully ran for an at-large council seat in 2021, said in a Twitter video this morning.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Cirillo-led ‘West New York Forward’ slate packs out Las Palmas for first fundraiser

“West New York Forward,” the ticket led by Public Affairs Commissioner and mayoral hopeful Cosmo Cirillo, packed out Las Palmas for their first fundraiser last night. “This is the team that will bring back our recreation center to this town! This is the team that will focus on ensuring that parking issues are addressed and bringing angled parking to this town along with this,” Cirillo said during remarks to the hundreds in attendance.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez running for commissioner on Roque’s slate

West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez, 49, will be running for commissioner on former Mayor Felix Roque’s slate, their campaign announced this morning. “My mission and priority as the upcoming commissioner/mayor is to work ‘hand in hand’ with West New York’s finest, our brave women and men in blue, the West New York Police Department,” Roque, who served two terms as mayor between 2011 and 2019, said in a statement.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Rockin’ Fundraiser For Cirillo’s “WNY Forward” Slate

Upwards of 400 plus supporters packed the Las Palmas Restaurant on Thursday night for West New York Commissioner and Mayoral hopeful Cosmo Cirillo and his “WNY Forward” slate of Commission candidates’ fundraiser. Saying his ticket “is West New York;” his ticket represents the community inside of “this...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Quiet Down or Get a Ticket

PATERSON, NJ – Members of the Paterson Police Department will be able to hand out tickets for violations of the City's noise ordinance without the use of a decibel meter following the Paterson City Council's approval of a new measure regarding noise complaints. Prior to this, despite the concerns about the impact of quality life excessive noise across Paterson, members of the Paterson Police Department were unable to distribute tickets due to not owning a decibel meter or not having the proper training of using one.  “The State law says that we can amend this, but we have to amend it only if...
PATERSON, NJ
insidernj.com

Hudson County Pulls Away from Contract with Remington and Vernick

The Hudson County Commissioners on Tuesday night killed a construction oversight contract with Remington and Vernick Engineers to manage a federally funded project on Kennedy Boulevard. R and V originally won the bid, estimated at between $1.2 and $1.5 million. But the commissioners sat on it, and used several meetings...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Look Coming to the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights Police Department will have a new look debuting on the streets in the next few weeks.  The new uniform was presented to the Hasbrouck Heights Council, and the public, for the first time on Tuesday evening. Hasbrouck Heights Police Chief Joe Rinke explained that only one manufacturer was making the old French Blue uniforms, on a seasonal basis, making it difficult to replace when an officer required a new uniform.  Last November the police committee approved getting a new design, and Lieutenant John Behr took on the role to the lead the change. The new Class...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ

