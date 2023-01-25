Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
City of Hoboken launches survey seeking feedback for 800 Monroe St. Resiliency Park
The City of Hoboken has launched a survey seeking feedback for the 800 Monroe St. Resiliency Park project, which will be open until February 10th at 6 p.m. The online survey can be viewed here. The design team will use the input collected from the survey and a public meeting to create draft concepts for the park’s design which will be presented to the public later this year.
hudsoncountyview.com
Presinzano running for Hoboken 1st Ward council seat, setting up matchup with DeFusco
Hoboken activist Paul Presinzano has announced that he is running for the 1st Ward council seat this fall, setting up a matchup with incumbent Mike DeFusco. “I decided to run after speaking with numerous residents, hearing that the status quo is unacceptable and needs to change. Ward 1 deserves an available and present councilperson, which will be my top priority,” Presinzano, who unsuccessfully ran for an at-large council seat in 2021, said in a Twitter video this morning.
hudsoncountyview.com
Sires Team for West New York sees over 600 attendees, including HCDO support, at 1st event
Sires Team for West New York saw over 600 attendees, including a significant number of Hudson County Democratic Organization mainstays, at their first fundraiser at The Graycliff in Moonachie last night. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said that Sires, a colleague in Washington D.C. for 16 years, is “indispensable” for...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council approves Solomon proposal to require monthly OT spending reports
The Jersey City Council approved Ward E Councilman James Solomon’s proposal to require overtime spending reports from each department to make for a smoother budgeting process this year. “I made a commitment to work with my colleagues to make sure last year’s budget debacle is never repeated. Increasing council...
hudsoncountyview.com
Cirillo-led ‘West New York Forward’ slate packs out Las Palmas for first fundraiser
“West New York Forward,” the ticket led by Public Affairs Commissioner and mayoral hopeful Cosmo Cirillo, packed out Las Palmas for their first fundraiser last night. “This is the team that will bring back our recreation center to this town! This is the team that will focus on ensuring that parking issues are addressed and bringing angled parking to this town along with this,” Cirillo said during remarks to the hundreds in attendance.
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez running for commissioner on Roque’s slate
West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez, 49, will be running for commissioner on former Mayor Felix Roque’s slate, their campaign announced this morning. “My mission and priority as the upcoming commissioner/mayor is to work ‘hand in hand’ with West New York’s finest, our brave women and men in blue, the West New York Police Department,” Roque, who served two terms as mayor between 2011 and 2019, said in a statement.
hudsontv.com
Rockin’ Fundraiser For Cirillo’s “WNY Forward” Slate
Upwards of 400 plus supporters packed the Las Palmas Restaurant on Thursday night for West New York Commissioner and Mayoral hopeful Cosmo Cirillo and his “WNY Forward” slate of Commission candidates’ fundraiser. Saying his ticket “is West New York;” his ticket represents the community inside of “this...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023
Construction on bridges in Newark, Rt. 20 in Paterson, Rt. 4 in Englewood, Main Street in Springfield, Rt. 124 in Union Township, and Rt. 17 in Ramsey. There’s a lot of construction, road closure, and traffic updates for northern Jersey today, so let’s get right to it.
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run plea gives Hudson County progressives renewed hope
With Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise admitting in court Tuesday to a hit-and-run crash, a group of Hudson County progressives are aiming to galvanize voters against the councilwoman and the powerful Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) that failed to condemn her actions. The two-pronged plan includes a renewal of demonstrations...
jerseydigs.com
Newly Renovated, Historically Charming Condos Come to Market in Coveted Hilltop, Jersey City
Sponsored by Megan Gülick / Corcoran Sawyer Smith. 91A Magnolia brings three newly renovated three- and four-bedroom condo homes to Jersey City's sought after Hilltop neighborhood. Written by Jersey Digs. Three residences have hit the market in the vibrant and coveted Hilltop community just off Journal Square in Jersey...
morristowngreen.com
So long, Sarge: Trailblazing Morristown policewoman calls it a career
The first Black woman promoted to a supervisory rank in the Morristown police bureau said so long Thursday before a cheering crowd outside town hall. “It’s still sinking in. I’ve got to remember that I don’t have to come into work today,” said newly retired Beverly Downey.
Massive Jersey City West Side development rejected by planning board
The Jersey City planning board told a developer of the ambitious four-tower, 3,079-unit development proposed for the West Side of Jersey City it can’t move forward because doesn’t have a formal agreement with NJ Transit for the land to extend the Hudson Bergen Light Rail. The planning board...
Quiet Down or Get a Ticket
PATERSON, NJ – Members of the Paterson Police Department will be able to hand out tickets for violations of the City's noise ordinance without the use of a decibel meter following the Paterson City Council's approval of a new measure regarding noise complaints. Prior to this, despite the concerns about the impact of quality life excessive noise across Paterson, members of the Paterson Police Department were unable to distribute tickets due to not owning a decibel meter or not having the proper training of using one. “The State law says that we can amend this, but we have to amend it only if...
insidernj.com
Hudson County Pulls Away from Contract with Remington and Vernick
The Hudson County Commissioners on Tuesday night killed a construction oversight contract with Remington and Vernick Engineers to manage a federally funded project on Kennedy Boulevard. R and V originally won the bid, estimated at between $1.2 and $1.5 million. But the commissioners sat on it, and used several meetings...
New Look Coming to the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights Police Department will have a new look debuting on the streets in the next few weeks. The new uniform was presented to the Hasbrouck Heights Council, and the public, for the first time on Tuesday evening. Hasbrouck Heights Police Chief Joe Rinke explained that only one manufacturer was making the old French Blue uniforms, on a seasonal basis, making it difficult to replace when an officer required a new uniform. Last November the police committee approved getting a new design, and Lieutenant John Behr took on the role to the lead the change. The new Class...
Family of brothers who drowned in Bayonne school pool preparing to sue
The still-grieving family of two teenagers who drowned in a Bayonne school pool last year are close to filing a lawsuit against the city, school district and lifeguards who were present over what their attorneys describe as a systemic failure to operate the pool safely. Attorneys Daryl Zaslow and Barry...
