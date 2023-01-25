PATERSON, NJ – Members of the Paterson Police Department will be able to hand out tickets for violations of the City's noise ordinance without the use of a decibel meter following the Paterson City Council's approval of a new measure regarding noise complaints. Prior to this, despite the concerns about the impact of quality life excessive noise across Paterson, members of the Paterson Police Department were unable to distribute tickets due to not owning a decibel meter or not having the proper training of using one. “The State law says that we can amend this, but we have to amend it only if...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO