Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates 16th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore held a celebration for its 16th anniversary on Saturday. Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a local furniture store that allows the community to shop for discounted furniture while also benefiting the community. Every purchase made at the store goes back to the nonprofit and allows them […]
Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
Habitat for Humanity ReStore invites community to 16th annual celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Habitat for Humanity ReStore (HHR) invited the community to celebrate their 16th anniversary of providing pre-owned home furnishings to the Amarillo community. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the ReStore location which is located at 2626 Paramount. According to an […]
VIDEO: City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: ENMU hosting ‘Chocolate Sunday’ fundraiser in February. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking people to donate, blood supply ‘dangerously low’. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Blood...
Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome Pardner honored two First Responders this morning at their monthly breakfast. Canyon Police Officer Jabril Hill and Corporal Garett Banes saved a woman from a burning car on I-27 last October. Hill and Banes were honored this morning for their bravery, dedication and service to...
99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
WTAMU to announce $1.5 million endowment for Pampa, White Deer students

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer students on Feb. 2. WTAMU officials said the One West Gift announcement is at 10:00 a.m. next Thursday at Pampa High School, located at 111 E. Harvester Ave. A retired petroleum...
Texas Oncology releases new data on cancer, body image, mental health

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Texas Oncology released survey results on cancer, body image and mental health. According to Texas Oncology, the purpose of the survey was to raise awareness of the way cancer impacts body image and mental health. While encouraging conversation that brings understanding to the overall health of cancer patients. “We polled patients with […]
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon

Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
