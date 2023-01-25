Read full article on original website
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates 16th anniversary
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore held a celebration for its 16th anniversary on Saturday. Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a local furniture store that allows the community to shop for discounted furniture while also benefiting the community. Every purchase made at the store goes back to the nonprofit and allows them […]
Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
Registration closes tonight for ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day to register for an ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center. The Cold As Ice Run, hosted by Get Fit, starts this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the running store, located at 1911 S. Georgia St. The run...
The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women to learn more about APD
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is looking to add more women to the force with a women’s recruiting event. It will be Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. They will have Concept 2 rowers on-site for anyone looking to see what the fitness […]
Habitat for Humanity ReStore invites community to 16th annual celebration
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Habitat for Humanity ReStore (HHR) invited the community to celebrate their 16th anniversary of providing pre-owned home furnishings to the Amarillo community. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the ReStore location which is located at 2626 Paramount. According to an […]
Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff offering discounted tickets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering discounted tickets this weekend. The event will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 5;30 to 8:30, and tickets will be $1. The Bluff will also offer $1 admission all day for Saturday, Jan....
VIDEO: City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: ENMU hosting ‘Chocolate Sunday’ fundraiser in February. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking people to donate, blood supply ‘dangerously low’. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Blood...
United Supermarket adding yellow stickers on bathroom mirrors for human trafficking awareness
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Supermarket stores are helping combat human trafficking by raising awareness in sticker form. Our area stores will be placing yellow stickers like these on the mirrors in their bathrooms. The hope is for the stickers to allow a possible victim to seek help. United...
Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome Pardner honored two First Responders this morning at their monthly breakfast. Canyon Police Officer Jabril Hill and Corporal Garett Banes saved a woman from a burning car on I-27 last October. Hill and Banes were honored this morning for their bravery, dedication and service to...
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
WTAMU to announce $1.5 million endowment for Pampa, White Deer students
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer students on Feb. 2. WTAMU officials said the One West Gift announcement is at 10:00 a.m. next Thursday at Pampa High School, located at 111 E. Harvester Ave. A retired petroleum...
Texas Oncology releases new data on cancer, body image, mental health
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Texas Oncology released survey results on cancer, body image and mental health. According to Texas Oncology, the purpose of the survey was to raise awareness of the way cancer impacts body image and mental health. While encouraging conversation that brings understanding to the overall health of cancer patients. “We polled patients with […]
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon
Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
Tyson Foods donates protein, funds, to local groups
Officials with Tyson Foods announced Friday that the business has donated more than 18 million pounds of protein to food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Arts in the Sunset hosting first show in a newly renovated space this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arts in the Sunset is hosting its first show in a newly renovated space starting this weekend. The show is “The Madness of Man” by Amarillo Artist Dale Conner will be shown from Jan. 28 to Feb. 18 at the Ann Crouch Gallery.
