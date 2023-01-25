ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KOEL 950 AM

8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves

Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
IOWA STATE
CBS News

Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
msn.com

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Mashed

KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time

Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
AL.com

Shocking amount egg prices have increased in Alabama (at least we’re not Hawaii)

Anyone who has been to the grocery store can tell you – egg prices are outrageous. Avian flu that wiped out millions of chickens on poultry farms – coupled with across-the-board inflation on groceries – has led to egg shortages and soaring prices. December data shows egg prices doubling in some states with the biggest increase in Iowa, where, according to Business Insider, the price of a dozen eggs grew by a whopping 153% over last year to reach $4.44.
ALABAMA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs

Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
MONTROSE, CO
KIVI-TV

It's not just eggs; other foods are up sharply in price

You may have heard that inflation is down overall this month. So, why are groceries still so expensive?. If you talk to almost any shopper at the checkout line these days, you'll get an earful about grocery prices. "It's really bad. [It] went up so high," Willa Jackson said. Rich...
