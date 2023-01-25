Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves
Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
Casper Walmart Sold Cartons of Eggs for One Dollar…But Now They’re Mostly Gone
Americans all across the country are trying their best to combat the rising price in eggs. Yes, eggs. USA Today reports that the price of eggs is up 60% from this same time, a year earlier. "Last year, the average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs in the...
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Food Beast
Why Wendy's, Olive Garden, and Chick-fil-A Just Added Sesame To Their Breads
The Food & Drug Administration passed a new law on January 1st that requires sesame to be labeled as an allergen on packaged foods and dietary supplements. Oddly enough, in response to the new law, the use of sesame in the food industry has begun to rise. Associated Press reports...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
msn.com
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Wendy's Employee Films Behind the Scenes As She Fills a Drive-Thru Order for Burger with 11 Extra Patties
Late-night cravings have resulted in many a rush to the drive-thru. But this burger-craving story is on another level altogether. A Wendy’s employee recorded the frenzy in the kitchen after she filled a drive-thru order for a burger with 11 extra patties.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Shoppers Are Shocked By These $27 Eggs Found At Walmart After Price Increases
As decently priced eggs become more and more difficult to find in grocery stores thanks to the avian flu outbreak and inflation, some Walmart shoppers are expressing their shock in finding one $27 carton. Seen in a recent. , one Walmart customer photographed a box of five dozen eggs at...
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Shocking amount egg prices have increased in Alabama (at least we’re not Hawaii)
Anyone who has been to the grocery store can tell you – egg prices are outrageous. Avian flu that wiped out millions of chickens on poultry farms – coupled with across-the-board inflation on groceries – has led to egg shortages and soaring prices. December data shows egg prices doubling in some states with the biggest increase in Iowa, where, according to Business Insider, the price of a dozen eggs grew by a whopping 153% over last year to reach $4.44.
Shoppers Are ‘Crying’ About Costco Raising Their Prices On These 5 Popular Items: ‘More Expensive Than Walmart!’
While Costco is often acclaimed by shoppers for its low prices and its ability to sell household items in bulk, some customers are taking to social media, as Eat This, Not That! reports, to express their disappointment with the chain’s alleged price increases. “In our view, people do notice...
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
Why are egg prices so high right now?
Nationwide, prices for grade A eggs are up 137% from last year to an average of $4.25 a dozen.
americanmilitarynews.com
Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs
Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
KIVI-TV
It's not just eggs; other foods are up sharply in price
You may have heard that inflation is down overall this month. So, why are groceries still so expensive?. If you talk to almost any shopper at the checkout line these days, you'll get an earful about grocery prices. "It's really bad. [It] went up so high," Willa Jackson said. Rich...
