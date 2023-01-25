ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

France Produced 2 of the World's Oldest People: Here's What the French Do Differently to Stay Healthy

Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say

Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...

Comments / 0

Community Policy