ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papillion, NE

Girl asks grandpa to daddy-daughter dance in sweet video

By Yi-Jin Yu
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnVm5_0kRLHhvh00

Kelsey Woolverton and her daughter Austyn were visiting Woolverton's parents last week when the 5-year-old summoned the courage to ask her beloved grandpa a very important question.

"There's a Valentine's Day dance," Austyn began.

"But we need our dad to go there. My dad is not going to go. Will you go with me?" she asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dayK_0kRLHhvh00
Courtesy Kelsey Woolverton - PHOTO: Kelsey Woolverton captured the moment her daughter Austyn asked her grandfather to go to a daddy-daughter dance with her in a video that's now gone viral.

Woolverton captured Austyn's conversation with her grandpa Steve Guenther on camera and uploaded the clip to TikTok on Jan. 16, where it quickly went viral.

"It was spur of the moment," Woolverton told "Good Morning America." "I just thought she would go ask him. She wanted to draw him a picture and I never thought she would have said all those sweet little things."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422b3V_0kRLHhvh00
Courtesy Kelsey Woolverton - PHOTO: In addition to asking her grandpa to an upcoming daddy-daughter dance, Austyn also drew a photo of both of them at the event.
MORE: The story behind the viral video of boy asking girl to be his valentine

Woolverton's husband Mike Woolverton died four years ago. She said their daughter is "just like her dad" and they talk about him frequently and continue to keep his memory alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWyl4_0kRLHhvh00
Courtesy Kelsey Woolverton - PHOTO: Kelsey Woolverton says her daughter Austyn is "just like" her late father, Mike Woolverton.

"We talk about her dad like it's the weather. So it was kind of funny that I even recorded it. I don't really know what prompted me to even start recording it but I'm glad I did," Woolverton said.

In the years since Mike Woolverton died, Austyn and Guenther, who both live in Papillion, Nebraska, have grown close. The duo now love to cook and watch football games together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PExSt_0kRLHhvh00
Courtesy Kelsey Woolverton - PHOTO: Austyn and her grandfather Steve Guenther share a close relationship. They regularly attend football games together and also love to cook together, according to Austyn's mom.

"Her and my dad get along so well," the 33-year-old mom explained.

"He would do anything for her," she added. "He never tries to replace that role obviously. Her dad's irreplaceable, but I'm really happy she has a male figure in her life to kind of be that for her."

Woolverton said she and her mom, who also appears in the background of the TikTok video, were both moved by Austyn's question.

"I was tearing up and I think my mom was tearing up, and then when I stopped recording, my mom and I ... we couldn't even look at each other because it was super sweet," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6ddX_0kRLHhvh00
Courtesy Kelsey Woolverton - PHOTO: Kelsey Woolverton describes her daughter Austyn as a funny and sensitive girl who is "always such a little helper."
MORE: Jason Momoa shares video of his daughter Lola teaching him a dance

Woolverton said she hopes her TikTok post helps "normalize" single-parent families like hers.

"There's been a lot of people that have reached out to me that have similar situations that have thanked me for just normalizing that and making people more aware that these daddy-daughter dances are great -- and I don't want to take that away for people that do have dads because I loved it when I grew up -- but just to make it aware that we shouldn't let people that don't have dads not go or be left out," she said.

She added, "This has kind of made me step back and realize those moments are really, really precious and I need to remember them a little bit more than I normally would."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
iheart.com

Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
Fatim Hemraj

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
msn.com

A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter

Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
WASHINGTON STATE
Anthony James

Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died

It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Ricky

The youngest mother in the world gave birth when she was 5 years old

Lina Medina is considered to be the youngest mother in the history of humankind. She gave birth when she was only 5 years old. Her child was a boy named Gerardo who weighed 6 lbs. Her entire village in Peru got shocked in disbelief after they heard the news of 5-year-old Lina giving birth via cesarean section at such a young age.
GMA

GMA

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy