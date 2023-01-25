ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Discussing news consumption with the younger generation

By Colter Anstaett
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIjcW_0kRLHfAF00

January 23 - 27 is National News Literacy Week, dedicated to helping people understand the news industry.

According to the Pew Research Center: “Today, an overwhelming majority of Americans get news at least sometimes from digital devices.”

Great Falls High School senior Mahkya Hubbard is part of that trend.

"Usually if I see something that warrants, like, 'Hey, is this on the news?' I'll just look it up on Google,” Hubbard said.

According to the Pew Research Center, the number of people getting news from digital devices "continues to outpace those who get news from television."

Graphics show the gap is even greater for radio and print.

"Ways I come across news that I don't know, usually, it's when I'm scrolling through TikTok or I hear someone talking about it then I'll look it up. For example, when the Queen died I (found out) from a meme from TikTok,” Hubbard said.

Great Falls High School freshman Brandon Dagel is part of the trend as well but hasn't completely given up on other sources.

“(I) Pull out my cellphone, turn on the TV and watch the news,” Dagel responded when asked how he consumes news.

According to the Pew Research Center, men get news at least sometimes from digital devices slightly more than women, 83% to 81%.

Not surprisingly, 91% of people ages 18-29 get news at least sometimes from digital devices.

But perhaps the most telling statistic is that 67% of people 65 and older get news at least sometimes from digital devices.

As for what the younger generation is paying attention to?

"Social justice usually. I've realized with my generation it's usually some kind of social justice. Someone's getting discriminated (against.) We're usually, like, 'Hey, no,’” said Hubbard.

"People disrespecting oceans, hurting creatures by throwing away trash,” Dagel said.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ecitybeat.com

Ban Gas Stoves In Great Falls?

Last week I received an email in my City Commission inbox from a city resident urging a phase-out of fossil fuels for cooking and heating from our homes and businesses right here in Great Falls. Below is the text of the email as well as my response. I’m leaving out...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy