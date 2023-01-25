Discussing news consumption with the younger generation

January 23 - 27 is National News Literacy Week, dedicated to helping people understand the news industry.

According to the Pew Research Center: “Today, an overwhelming majority of Americans get news at least sometimes from digital devices.”

Great Falls High School senior Mahkya Hubbard is part of that trend.

"Usually if I see something that warrants, like, 'Hey, is this on the news?' I'll just look it up on Google,” Hubbard said.

According to the Pew Research Center, the number of people getting news from digital devices "continues to outpace those who get news from television."

Graphics show the gap is even greater for radio and print.

"Ways I come across news that I don't know, usually, it's when I'm scrolling through TikTok or I hear someone talking about it then I'll look it up. For example, when the Queen died I (found out) from a meme from TikTok,” Hubbard said.

Great Falls High School freshman Brandon Dagel is part of the trend as well but hasn't completely given up on other sources.

“(I) Pull out my cellphone, turn on the TV and watch the news,” Dagel responded when asked how he consumes news.

According to the Pew Research Center, men get news at least sometimes from digital devices slightly more than women, 83% to 81%.

Not surprisingly, 91% of people ages 18-29 get news at least sometimes from digital devices.

But perhaps the most telling statistic is that 67% of people 65 and older get news at least sometimes from digital devices.

As for what the younger generation is paying attention to?

"Social justice usually. I've realized with my generation it's usually some kind of social justice. Someone's getting discriminated (against.) We're usually, like, 'Hey, no,’” said Hubbard.

"People disrespecting oceans, hurting creatures by throwing away trash,” Dagel said.



