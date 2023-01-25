ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Man arrested for making threats against teachers, staff in Summit County

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER — A 26-year-old Glenwood Springs man was arrested Wednesday for threats he allegedly made against Summit County School District teachers and staff.

Charles Draughn was arrested in the Snowmass area of Pitkin County on charges of felony menacing, misdemeanor menacing and interference with staff/faculty, students of educational institutions, according to a news release from the Fifth Judicial District.

On Tuesday, Draughn allegedly posted several comments on the Summit Daily newspaper’s Instagram account, threatening teachers and school district staff, including Superintendent Tony Byrd, the news release read.

Officials said there are no further threats or immediate safety concerns for Summit County schools.

Draughn was booked into the Pitkin County Detention Facility and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

