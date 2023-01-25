Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School
Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.
KXII.com
One year after Pottsboro boy sings with Blake Shelton, his family directs spotlight on CHD awareness & organ donors
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - One year ago, Wyatt McKee became a Lake Texoma country star. “It says, uh, your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old,” said Blake Shelton, reading a poster Wyatt handed him. “It was amazing to feel all that love and support for Wyatt,”...
okcfox.com
Blanchard Intermediate School 5th grader saves student from choking on lunch
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOKH) — Blanchard Intermediate School is praising a 5th grade student after he saved another student from choking. On Thursday, Vollie Hines was eating lunch when he noticed his friend was choking. Hines yelled out "Heimlich Maneuver!" and sprung into action. While other students were getting the...
city-sentinel.com
Marriage Penalties a Heartbreaker for Couples with Disabilities: Opinion
Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. An estimated 6 million sweethearts will get engaged this holiday as a way to celebrate. But tying the knot can lead to financial heartbreak and loss of supports for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) due to marriage penalties.
Oklahoma Lands Commit from In-State Linebacker Taylor Heim
Heim showed versatility as he put up numbers on both side of the ball Bethany this past season while also standing out on the track.
KXII.com
Grace Center counting homeless population in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time since COVID, volunteers at The Grace Center in Ardmore were outside trying to get an accurate count of the homeless in the city. It is known as a point-in-time count. The center helps people who are homeless, and will open an overnight shelter on January 9.
KOCO
Oklahomans happy, concerned about planned turnpike reroute
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — There has been a lot of pushback, even lawsuits, against the planned turnpiked that will go through Cleveland County. Now that officials have ruled the current route is not allowed, where will the new road go? Some are happy about the change, while others are concerned.
BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential OC Hires, Alabama Set to Take on Oklahoma
Joe and Clay discuss who could replace Bill O'Brien and then analyze the Crimson Tide's upcoming showdown against the Sooners on the hardwood.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma adds commitment from in-state linebacker prospect
Oklahoma added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night. The Sooners earned a commitment from 3-star linebacker Taylor Heim. He’s a Bethany, Oklahoma, native. Here’s his announcement:. “I’m excited and ready to get to work so I can show what I can do at...
OHP divers pull stolen truck from North Canadian River
Divers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to pull a stolen pickup truck from an Oklahoma river.
Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal
Reed Lindsey spent four years at OU and will leave as a grad transfer with two years eligibility remaining.
Former Oklahoma TE Announces Transfer Destination
Jackson Sumlin, son of former Sooners assistant Kevin Sumlin, walked on at OU and played for the Sooners for three seasons.
KTEN.com
Looking for work? Durant employers have jobs
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Employers in Durant are looking for people who want jobs. Oklahoma Works is focused on bridging the gap between employers and job-seekers to fill those vacancies. "It's building back those relationships with employers, and finding candidates that they're looking for," said Natasha Anderson with the...
See How You Can Join Reba McEntire to Celebrate the Grand Opening of Reba’s Place
Reba McEntire will hit the road on the second leg of her Reba: Live in Concert tour in March. However, you don’t have to wait that long to see Reba perform. In fact, the Oklahoma native will be putting on a very special live show tomorrow evening. After years...
Classic car owner seeking refund for incomplete paint job
A Midwest City man is feuding with a custom cars shop over a paint job. He told KFOR after five months of little progress he asked for a refund, but the shop owner has stopped communications with him.
Sobriety checkpoints, patrols planned in Garvin County
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are partnering with several agencies to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Garvin County.
Deputy loses control, crashes into Oklahoma creek bed
A sheriff's deputy in Hughes County is thankful to be OK after crashing into a creek.
Oklahoma Gets Commitment from Versatile Panhandle OL
Drew Batt played a variety of positions in 8-man football at Turpin and will be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Atoka, Oklahoma
Places to visit in Atoka, OK. Atoka, Oklahoma, is a small town located in Southeast Oklahoma. It has a population of 3,188. The city is on Highway 69, just 70 miles east of Interstate 35. Atoka has some exciting things to see and do. In addition to outdoor activities, there are also museums and entertainment options.
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
