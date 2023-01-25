ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynnewood, OK

Comments / 0

Related
city-sentinel.com

Marriage Penalties a Heartbreaker for Couples with Disabilities: Opinion

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. An estimated 6 million sweethearts will get engaged this holiday as a way to celebrate. But tying the knot can lead to financial heartbreak and loss of supports for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) due to marriage penalties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Grace Center counting homeless population in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time since COVID, volunteers at The Grace Center in Ardmore were outside trying to get an accurate count of the homeless in the city. It is known as a point-in-time count. The center helps people who are homeless, and will open an overnight shelter on January 9.
ARDMORE, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans happy, concerned about planned turnpike reroute

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — There has been a lot of pushback, even lawsuits, against the planned turnpiked that will go through Cleveland County. Now that officials have ruled the current route is not allowed, where will the new road go? Some are happy about the change, while others are concerned.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Oklahoma adds commitment from in-state linebacker prospect

Oklahoma added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night. The Sooners earned a commitment from 3-star linebacker Taylor Heim. He’s a Bethany, Oklahoma, native. Here’s his announcement:. “I’m excited and ready to get to work so I can show what I can do at...
NORMAN, OK
KTEN.com

Looking for work? Durant employers have jobs

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Employers in Durant are looking for people who want jobs. Oklahoma Works is focused on bridging the gap between employers and job-seekers to fill those vacancies. "It's building back those relationships with employers, and finding candidates that they're looking for," said Natasha Anderson with the...
DURANT, OK
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Atoka, Oklahoma

Places to visit in Atoka, OK. Atoka, Oklahoma, is a small town located in Southeast Oklahoma. It has a population of 3,188. The city is on Highway 69, just 70 miles east of Interstate 35. Atoka has some exciting things to see and do. In addition to outdoor activities, there are also museums and entertainment options.
ATOKA, OK
KXII.com

Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy