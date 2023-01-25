Read full article on original website
Related
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin shares video of first public statement since cardiac arrest, debunking conspiracies
It hasn’t even been a full month since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, but apparently that was too long for some for Hamlin to go without showing his face in public. But after cries of conspiracy bounded about the past week, with...
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?
You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
What’s wrong with the Buffalo Bills? HOF HC Bill Parcells on what team must do this offseason
The Buffalo Bills weren’t good enough to win it all this season, but they weren’t as bad as their lopsided defeat in the divisional round either. Going forward, Buffalo’s roster still has plenty of talent. The team has a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, a No. 1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, a first ballot Hall of Fame pass-rusher in Von Miller and a few other cornerstone pieces on the roster.
Look: Robert Saleh Makes Clear Statement About Jets' Quarterback Plans
The New York Jets announced the hire of their new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, on Thursday. With that box checked, there's one major hole left to patch: the quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season — Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White and Chris ...
Bills' Josh Allen supports Ken Dorsey: 'I got to be better for him'
In a show of unsurprising support, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen backed his offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Speaking following the Bills’ departure from the playoffs after a 27-10 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen said via video conference that problems the team’s offense had are not all on Dorsey. Allen shouldered some of the heat himself.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers’ Aaron Jones Suggested As Trade Target For Bills
Things could look a lot different for the Buffalo Bills once the 2023 season rolls around. After being eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10, it could be time for some changes to the roster. Buffalo has 21 unrestricted free agents in 2023 and three restricted/exclusive rights...
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl TE possible free agent target for Packers
Free agency begins on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Projected to be $16.28 million over the salary cap heading into 2023, the Green Bay Packers are probably more focused on clearing cap space than spending it. However, the team does have a few positions that need upgrading, primarily on offense.
Report: Buffalo Sabres Make a Trade Call Regarding Star Forward
The Buffalo Sabres have not been challenging for a playoff spot in late January in a few years. The team has real optimism about the present and future since 2011, which is the last time the team made the playoffs. The Sabres are three points out of a playoff spot....
Yardbarker
Bills LB Matt Milano Reaches Pro Bowl Games as Injury Replacement
The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that linebacker Matt Milano will partake in the NFL's upcoming Pro Bowl Games showcase. Milano will serve as an injury substitution for Pittsburgh Steelers counterpart T.J. Watt. With Milano's entry, Buffalo will now have five representatives at the revamped all-star event, joining Josh Allen,...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1