wymt.com
Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - For more nearly 33 years, the family of Ruvil Hale has been waiting for answers. Sunday, they will lay to rest the case of his disappearance. Hale, a husband, father, and former coal miner, was last seen at the Paintsville Health Care Center on July 3, 1990. Only 43 at the time, he had a host of medical issues, was known to have seizures, and had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Though officers had little leads at the time, reports claim he was believed to be traveling in a Ford Tempo that disappeared from the area the same day.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Second Rebuilding Project in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) – Today, as part of his ongoing commitment to help Eastern Kentucky rebuild after devastating flooding six months ago, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a second location for new, high-ground homes. Located just five miles from downtown Hazard, the 50-acre building site is close to...
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Jason Allen North, 44, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing. • Monica...
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
wymt.com
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at South Laurel High School and the Laurel County Board of Education responded to a social media rumor on Wednesday. The rumor, with more than 250 shares on social media, said students may have to pay a fee to walk at graduation, but school leaders confirmed the social media post was false.
wymt.com
‘This is an answered prayer’: Organizations help Letcher County families find home after the floods
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations joined hands over the last several months, working to give Eastern Kentucky flood victims a place to call home. Friday, one Letcher County family celebrated its new space with a ceremony that invited the hands and feet that helped them get there. HOMES, Inc....
wymt.com
Whitley County man convicted of 2021 murder
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a four-day jury trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said John Meadows was convicted of murder and tampering with physical evidence for the 2021 death of his girlfriend, Donna Lay. Lay was reported missing on January 27, 2021. Bowling added the jury utilized forensic...
wymt.com
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert. Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown...
wymt.com
‘I never dreamed that six months out we would still be hundreds of peoples only hot meal of the day’: EKY native still serving warm meals months later
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear referred to a promise on Thursday that he made shortly after the flood. In July he said he would be there every day, every week and every month that it takes to rebuild. On Thursday he acknowledged that others have made and kept similar commitments, one of those being a perry county native.
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police captain files lawsuit against agency for discrimination
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A Kentucky State Police captain is suing her employer for what she calls discrimination based on her sex. The lawsuit was filed in August 2022 in Franklin County. Louisville attorney Thomas Clay represents Captain Jennifer Sandlin, who serves as the KSP’s highest ranking woman as the commander of Post 13 in Hazard.
wymt.com
Body pulled from lake in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
State officials secure land in Perry County to help relocate flood survivors
State officials have secured a second parcel of land to build homes on higher ground for flood survivors. This property is located in Perry County.
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
wymt.com
A pillar of one EKY community gives update six-months following historic flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days following July 28th’s historic flood, WKCB The Killer B’s staff were cleaning up what was left behind of their building. “I was just in total shock,” said WKCB’s General Manager Randy Thompson. “I had never seen water like that before, and I really didn’t know what we were going to do.”
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
wjhl.com
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say
Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials …. Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Ground broken on new Boones Creek athletic fields. Ground broken on...
wcyb.com
Coal miner struck in head and neck by 6-foot long rock in Dickenson County, officials say
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: A coal miner was struck in his head and neck by a 6-foot long rock Friday afternoon in Dickenson County, according to the Virginia Department of Energy. Officials said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. at Deep Mine 41 as he began...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
