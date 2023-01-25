ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - For more nearly 33 years, the family of Ruvil Hale has been waiting for answers. Sunday, they will lay to rest the case of his disappearance. Hale, a husband, father, and former coal miner, was last seen at the Paintsville Health Care Center on July 3, 1990. Only 43 at the time, he had a host of medical issues, was known to have seizures, and had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Though officers had little leads at the time, reports claim he was believed to be traveling in a Ford Tempo that disappeared from the area the same day.
Gov. Beshear Announces Second Rebuilding Project in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) – Today, as part of his ongoing commitment to help Eastern Kentucky rebuild after devastating flooding six months ago, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a second location for new, high-ground homes. Located just five miles from downtown Hazard, the 50-acre building site is close to...
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'

ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Harlan County Courthouse News

• Jason Allen North, 44, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing. • Monica...
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at South Laurel High School and the Laurel County Board of Education responded to a social media rumor on Wednesday. The rumor, with more than 250 shares on social media, said students may have to pay a fee to walk at graduation, but school leaders confirmed the social media post was false.
Whitley County man convicted of 2021 murder

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a four-day jury trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said John Meadows was convicted of murder and tampering with physical evidence for the 2021 death of his girlfriend, Donna Lay. Lay was reported missing on January 27, 2021. Bowling added the jury utilized forensic...
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert. Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown...
‘I never dreamed that six months out we would still be hundreds of peoples only hot meal of the day’: EKY native still serving warm meals months later

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear referred to a promise on Thursday that he made shortly after the flood. In July he said he would be there every day, every week and every month that it takes to rebuild. On Thursday he acknowledged that others have made and kept similar commitments, one of those being a perry county native.
Body pulled from lake in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well.  The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown.  “My mamaw and papa raised […]
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say

Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials …. Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Ground broken on new Boones Creek athletic fields. Ground broken on...
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges

ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
