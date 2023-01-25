Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen Yogathon raises funds for DTOM Veterans Ranch
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The eighth annual Yogathon takes place in Aberdeen this weekend, and it will benefit local veterans. In just two days, nearly 50 donation-based classes, which range from mediation to Pilates, will take place not just at Fit and Fire Studios, but all across the Hub City.
hubcityradio.com
First Cracker Barrel coming up Saturday at NSU
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Coming up on Saturday will be the first of four scheduled cracker barrel for 2023. Legislators from District 1, 3, & 23 are scheduled to appear to update on what they are doing for the region. The event will take at the Kessler’s Champions Club Room inside the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mount Marty announces teach-out agreement with Presentation College
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty University announced Thursday an agreement with Presentation College to ensure students have a Catholic Benedictine option for education in South Dakota. Last week, Presentation College in Aberdeen, SD, announced its plans to close at the end of the 2023 summer term. “We...
gowatertown.net
Winter Weather Advisory issued until noon today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeast South Dakota remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today. Mixed precipitation has been falling since last night and forecaster Renee Wise says as temperatures starting to plummet, roads and highways could get icy today…. Winds have been strong overnight. They should taper off this morning…
