The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
wfmd.com
Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday
All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Issue Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols
Full statement: “It is another sad day for the country and the law enforcement community. We have no doubt taken many steps backwards this evening. The actions of the Memphis police officers against Mr. Tyre Nichols is appalling and inexcusable. Law enforcement agencies across the nation have worked tirelessly...
dcnewsnow.com
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
mocoshow.com
Rockville’s Generosity Lights Up Holidays for Community
Rockville’s community warmth and holiday spirit were on display during the 2022 Holiday Drive, with 223 donors donating $40,829 in cash to families and people in need throughout November and December. This was the first year the Holiday Drive returned to food and toy donations since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In-kind, or non-monetary, donations totaled $42,500. More than 700 hours were poured into supporting the drive by 300-plus volunteers. Hundreds of families were helped during the two-month campaign. In November, 616 families and seniors, a total of 2,119 people, were helped with the Holiday Drive’s distribution of food. Families and seniors in need were provided with $15 grocery store gift card, a box of nonperishable food, a bag of produce, a baguette and a pie, via an in-person drive-thru pickup at Elwood Smith Community Center or home delivery.
fox5dc.com
Seniors scramble to graduate after PGCPS system error
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - High school graduation for seniors at Frederick Douglass High School is less than five months away. While most students are working to finish up the second half of the school year strong, a number of seniors are taking on a new class due to an error.
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Five Things to Know for January 26; Fentanyl Awareness Forum on January 28, MCPS is Hiring, and More
Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Thursday, January 26:. 1. Fentanyl Awareness: Family Forum Set for Jan. 28. In partnership with MCPS, Montgomery Goes Purple invites families to come out Saturday, Jan. 28 for an event and discussion on this deadly drug. Panelists will share important...
rockvillenights.com
Rent stabilization rally set for January 30 in Rockville
A rally to support passage of a rent stabilization law in Montgomery County has been scheduled for this Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM in front of the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville. "The Rent is Too Damn High" is being sponsored by the Maryland Poor People's Campaign, and the UFCW Local 1994 union, who say some on the County Council are trying to block efforts to make rent stabilization part of changes to housing policy in the county.
Montgomery County distributes Narcan, shares resources on fentanyl overdoses
CLARKSBURG, Md. — It’s an issue urgent enough to call not just students, but whole families, to school on a Saturday:. As parents, community members, and school officials grow increasingly concerned over the rising number of fentanyl overdoses among Montgomery County teenagers, hundreds gathered at the "Family Forum on Fentanyl" at Clarksburg High School Saturday morning.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Executive Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater calls the action of police against Nichols ‘horrific and utterly reprehensible.’. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government) My heart bleeds for the family of Tyre Nichols. His violent death at the hands of law enforcement should anger all Americans and all humanity....
WJLA
MCPS parents are frustrated over school system's handling of medical emergency
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — As the cold rain fell outside Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday, parents and students described a frightening and confusing scene. "It's frustration most of all," B-CC PTSA President Lyric Winik said about an incident at her son's school on the morning of Jan. 23.
mocoshow.com
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC Washington
Volunteers Get High to Demonstrate Marijuana Impairment for Police
Medically certified patients consumed marijuana to demonstrate impairment for police in Montgomery County, where recreational marijuana soon will become legal. Thursday night’s training was an effort to demonstrate the difference in how cannabis impairs drivers than alcohol does. “This is a great opportunity for us to really enhance our...
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
Make A Wish Foundation Surprises Rachel Carson 5th Grader
Aubrey Campbell, a 10-year-old fifth grader at Rachel Carson Elementary School, is going to Hawaii. The Make A Wish Foundation visited the school in Gaithersburg Tuesday. In front of about 50 fifth graders, her current and former teachers and administrators and family, the young girl learned she would be going to the Aloha State.
fox5dc.com
Vandals damage gay pride flag at Wheaton church
Vandals hit a local church over the weekend, damaging a Gay pride flag that was hanging on the side of the church. Police said the incident happened after a service on Sunday at the Pilgrim Church United Church of Christ.
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive: Fentanyl Awareness Will Help Protect Our Children
“Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich this week encourages residents to be aware of the dangers of fentanyl to help protect the County’s children. Recent hate crimes around the County have the County Executive angry as he says actions are being taken to prevent additional incidents. He wants businesses and employees to be aware of an expansion of the public transit incentive program for commuters. And he says the 43rd Women’s Legislative Briefing to be held Sunday, Jan. 29, will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about local, State and Federal issues.” Full message can be seen below, including a video of the message:
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Lunar New Year Celebration at Wootton High School on Saturday, January 28th
10 – 11 a.m. Meet and Greet with Community Groups. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Opening Performance by US Chinese Wushu Institute. Remarks By John Lin, Chair of Rockville’s Asian Pacific American Task Force. Remarks by Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton. Choy Wun Dance Troupe Lion Dance. Seasharp...
