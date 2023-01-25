ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derwood, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday

All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Issue Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Full statement: “It is another sad day for the country and the law enforcement community. We have no doubt taken many steps backwards this evening. The actions of the Memphis police officers against Mr. Tyre Nichols is appalling and inexcusable. Law enforcement agencies across the nation have worked tirelessly...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville’s Generosity Lights Up Holidays for Community

Rockville’s community warmth and holiday spirit were on display during the 2022 Holiday Drive, with 223 donors donating $40,829 in cash to families and people in need throughout November and December. This was the first year the Holiday Drive returned to food and toy donations since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In-kind, or non-monetary, donations totaled $42,500. More than 700 hours were poured into supporting the drive by 300-plus volunteers. Hundreds of families were helped during the two-month campaign. In November, 616 families and seniors, a total of 2,119 people, were helped with the Holiday Drive’s distribution of food. Families and seniors in need were provided with $15 grocery store gift card, a box of nonperishable food, a bag of produce, a baguette and a pie, via an in-person drive-thru pickup at Elwood Smith Community Center or home delivery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Seniors scramble to graduate after PGCPS system error

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - High school graduation for seniors at Frederick Douglass High School is less than five months away. While most students are working to finish up the second half of the school year strong, a number of seniors are taking on a new class due to an error.
FREDERICK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rent stabilization rally set for January 30 in Rockville

A rally to support passage of a rent stabilization law in Montgomery County has been scheduled for this Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM in front of the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville. "The Rent is Too Damn High" is being sponsored by the Maryland Poor People's Campaign, and the UFCW Local 1994 union, who say some on the County Council are trying to block efforts to make rent stabilization part of changes to housing policy in the county.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery County distributes Narcan, shares resources on fentanyl overdoses

CLARKSBURG, Md. — It’s an issue urgent enough to call not just students, but whole families, to school on a Saturday:. As parents, community members, and school officials grow increasingly concerned over the rising number of fentanyl overdoses among Montgomery County teenagers, hundreds gathered at the "Family Forum on Fentanyl" at Clarksburg High School Saturday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Executive Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater calls the action of police against Nichols ‘horrific and utterly reprehensible.’. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government) My heart bleeds for the family of Tyre Nichols. His violent death at the hands of law enforcement should anger all Americans and all humanity....
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School

A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Volunteers Get High to Demonstrate Marijuana Impairment for Police

Medically certified patients consumed marijuana to demonstrate impairment for police in Montgomery County, where recreational marijuana soon will become legal. Thursday night’s training was an effort to demonstrate the difference in how cannabis impairs drivers than alcohol does. “This is a great opportunity for us to really enhance our...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Make A Wish Foundation Surprises Rachel Carson 5th Grader

Aubrey Campbell, a 10-year-old fifth grader at Rachel Carson Elementary School, is going to Hawaii. The Make A Wish Foundation visited the school in Gaithersburg Tuesday. In front of about 50 fifth graders, her current and former teachers and administrators and family, the young girl learned she would be going to the Aloha State.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Vandals damage gay pride flag at Wheaton church

Vandals hit a local church over the weekend, damaging a Gay pride flag that was hanging on the side of the church. Police said the incident happened after a service on Sunday at the Pilgrim Church United Church of Christ.
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Weekly Message from the County Executive: Fentanyl Awareness Will Help Protect Our Children

“Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich this week encourages residents to be aware of the dangers of fentanyl to help protect the County’s children. Recent hate crimes around the County have the County Executive angry as he says actions are being taken to prevent additional incidents. He wants businesses and employees to be aware of an expansion of the public transit incentive program for commuters. And he says the 43rd Women’s Legislative Briefing to be held Sunday, Jan. 29, will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about local, State and Federal issues.” Full message can be seen below, including a video of the message:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy