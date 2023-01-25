Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
A teacher who quit and took a job at Costco says life is much better now — she has a life, can pay her bills and finally sleeps at night
"My passion couldn't pay my bills, and my passion couldn't help me sleep at night when I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop," Maggie Perkins said.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
NBC New York
What Is Ozempic Face? Some Using Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss Report This Side Effect
The drug has been around in some form or another for years as a once-weekly non-insulin injection to help adults control their blood sugar but a combination of factors now has vaulted the name Ozempic into the lexicons of people who may not even have diabetes all, especially in recent months.
Business Insider
First-time homebuyers face a lose-lose scenario
In Insider Weekly: Wall Street's most powerful man, Ken Griffin of Citadel, on why he moved to Miami. Plus, why first-time homebuyers are screwed.
NBC New York
Walmart-Owned Sam's Club Plans to Open About 30 New Stores Over Next Five Years
Walmart-owned Sam's Club plans to open more than 30 new clubs in the U.S. The warehouse club is expanding after seeing sharp gains in sales and membership during the Covid pandemic. Inflation makes the club's value packs, cheaper gas and private label offerings more relevant, CEO Kath McLay said. Walmart-owned...
NBC New York
How to Make a Good First Impression: 3 Tips From the Host of Netflix's ‘Mind Your Manners'
Sara Jane Ho has made a living by teaching people how to not be a jerk. In 2012, she founded Sarita Institute, a finishing school in Beijing that offers courses including wine appreciation, small talk, and hat etiquette. As of 2022, she also has her own Netflix show called Mind...
Comments / 0