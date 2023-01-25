Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waynedailynews.com
Teammates Mentoring Program Continues To Grow, Male Mentors Needed
WAYNE – January is national mentoring month and Mike Varley with the Wayne Teammates was recently on the ‘View from Wayne America’. Wayne Teammates is entering their 23rd year with a chapter in Wayne. The Teammate Mentoring program started in 1991 by Tom Osborne and his football players as chapters range all across Nebraska and into some of the neighboring states as well.
waynedailynews.com
Sawyer Brown With Special Guest Elvie Shane, New Wayne County Fair Attractions Being Highlighted
WAYNE – Two members from the Wayne County Fair Board highlighted upcoming talent during this summer’s fair. Matt Haschke and Todd Greunke were on the ‘View from Wayne America’ in late January. Haschke is in charge of sound and helping with the horse show while Greunke...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
Sioux City woman helps schools and families
Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she's worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.
piercecountyleader.com
Couple Weds On December 30
Kim (Synovec) Rowley and Ted Lohrberg, both of Norfolk, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at United Church of Christ, Pierce. The Honorable Mark Johnson officiated. The bride is the daughter of Pam and Dave Flesner of Pierce, and the late Richard Synovec. The groom...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
NORFOLK - Six individuals, two families, and four teams are set to be induced in the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame for the 2023 class at their ceremony set for April 15th. Hall of Fame Board President Jeff Bellar says this is a great way to celebrate those that had a great impact on both the school and the parish.
News Channel Nebraska
'Shock and anger': Norfolk mayor speaking out about NFAT
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The mayor of Norfolk is speaking out about a northeast Nebraska transit service that had to cease operations due to alleged theft within the organization. The North Fork Area Transit service had to shut down on Jan. 6 due to a lack of funds. Former general manager Jeffrey Stewart is being accused of embezzling over $740,000 for flights, purchases at casinos, meals at area restaurants, home goods and more, all for personal use, according to investigators.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Pillen names Norfolk Public Safety Director Scott Cordes as new state fire marshal
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk's Public Safety Director is Nebraska's newest fire marshal, with Gov. Jim Pillen announcing Scott Cordes to the position on Friday. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments...
norfolkneradio.com
Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow
Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Split Final Cross Division Doubleheader, Janssen Moves Past 2,000 Career Points
ST. CLOUD, MN – Wayne State basketball closed out the weekend and cross division play Saturday evening. From Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, WSC visited St. Cloud State University concluding a two-day weekend. The Wayne State men built a 22-point lead to secure a 78-61 victory while the...
norfolkneradio.com
State auditor Mike Foley still well aware of hot topics in legislature
NORFOLK - Over the past eight years, former lieutenant governor Mike Foley was tasked with presiding over the Nebraska Legislature and paid close attention to the various happening. Foley is now the state auditor, but is clearly still paying close attention to the legislative session as he discussed various topics...
kscj.com
CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS STAYING PUT FOR NOW
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS WILL REMAIN WHERE THEY ARE FOR AWHILE LONGER. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THE RECENT SNOW HAS MADE IT DIFFICULT TO TRY AND MOVE THEM:. SNOCAM1 OC………….IN PLACE. :05. ONE IS LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT...
Law enforcement still searching for former North Fork Area Transit director accused of misusing more than $740,000
Madison County law enforcement are searching for a Norfolk man accused with theft from a non-profit.
WOWT
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Light snow Friday night into Saturday, Arctic cold builds in for weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday started off with temperatures near 40 degrees but, after a system moved east through the area, temps slowly slid through the rest of the day. Still, some sunshine was overhead which helped it feel a least a little bit better. Tonight another system will arrive...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcat Men Drop OT Thriller, Women Fall At UMD
DULUTH, MN – Wildcat basketball started the weekend roughly eight hours north of Wayne America. From Romano Gymnasium in Duluth, Minnesota, WSC visited Minnesota Duluth Friday night. The Wayne State men suffered a 92-89 overtime loss with the Bulldogs while the Wildcat women dropped a 74-54 game against #10...
waynedailynews.com
WSC Softball Tied For 10th In NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll
WAYNE – With the Wayne State College softball program set to open their season in mid-February, NSIC preseason rankings were posted earlier in the week. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Wildcat softball is tied for 10th in the 2023 NSIC Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll. The...
kscj.com
BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR MURDER SUSPECT
A MOTION TO REDUCE THE BOND OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER HAS BEEN DENIED. A JUDGE RULED THAT THE BOND FOR 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WILL REMAIN AT $300,000. THE COURT FOUND THE PRESENT BOND IS NECESSARY TO ASSURE THE DEFENDANT’S APPEARANCE AT...
Comments / 0