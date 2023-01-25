ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Teammates Mentoring Program Continues To Grow, Male Mentors Needed

WAYNE – January is national mentoring month and Mike Varley with the Wayne Teammates was recently on the ‘View from Wayne America’. Wayne Teammates is entering their 23rd year with a chapter in Wayne. The Teammate Mentoring program started in 1991 by Tom Osborne and his football players as chapters range all across Nebraska and into some of the neighboring states as well.
Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA

LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
Couple Weds On December 30

Kim (Synovec) Rowley and Ted Lohrberg, both of Norfolk, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at United Church of Christ, Pierce. The Honorable Mark Johnson officiated. The bride is the daughter of Pam and Dave Flesner of Pierce, and the late Richard Synovec. The groom...
Norfolk Catholic announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

NORFOLK - Six individuals, two families, and four teams are set to be induced in the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame for the 2023 class at their ceremony set for April 15th. Hall of Fame Board President Jeff Bellar says this is a great way to celebrate those that had a great impact on both the school and the parish.
'Shock and anger': Norfolk mayor speaking out about NFAT

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The mayor of Norfolk is speaking out about a northeast Nebraska transit service that had to cease operations due to alleged theft within the organization. The North Fork Area Transit service had to shut down on Jan. 6 due to a lack of funds. Former general manager Jeffrey Stewart is being accused of embezzling over $740,000 for flights, purchases at casinos, meals at area restaurants, home goods and more, all for personal use, according to investigators.
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow

Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
State auditor Mike Foley still well aware of hot topics in legislature

NORFOLK - Over the past eight years, former lieutenant governor Mike Foley was tasked with presiding over the Nebraska Legislature and paid close attention to the various happening. Foley is now the state auditor, but is clearly still paying close attention to the legislative session as he discussed various topics...
CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS STAYING PUT FOR NOW

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS WILL REMAIN WHERE THEY ARE FOR AWHILE LONGER. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THE RECENT SNOW HAS MADE IT DIFFICULT TO TRY AND MOVE THEM:. SNOCAM1 OC………….IN PLACE. :05. ONE IS LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT...
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
Wildcat Men Drop OT Thriller, Women Fall At UMD

DULUTH, MN – Wildcat basketball started the weekend roughly eight hours north of Wayne America. From Romano Gymnasium in Duluth, Minnesota, WSC visited Minnesota Duluth Friday night. The Wayne State men suffered a 92-89 overtime loss with the Bulldogs while the Wildcat women dropped a 74-54 game against #10...
WSC Softball Tied For 10th In NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

WAYNE – With the Wayne State College softball program set to open their season in mid-February, NSIC preseason rankings were posted earlier in the week. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Wildcat softball is tied for 10th in the 2023 NSIC Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll. The...
BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR MURDER SUSPECT

A MOTION TO REDUCE THE BOND OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER HAS BEEN DENIED. A JUDGE RULED THAT THE BOND FOR 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WILL REMAIN AT $300,000. THE COURT FOUND THE PRESENT BOND IS NECESSARY TO ASSURE THE DEFENDANT’S APPEARANCE AT...
