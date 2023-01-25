Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DIA expansion plans boast $7.4 million in new artDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
Jim Harbaugh has reportedly worn out his NFL welcome with flip-flopping interest
Michigan fans may not have to go through any more Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors with the head coach reportedly losing interest from pro teams. Broncos owner Greg Penner recently met in person to discuss the open head coaching position in Denver…but it shouldn’t be cause for concern for Michigan.
Broncos held secret interview with Jim Harbaugh: Door not closed on coaching return
Despite publicly proclaiming he would return to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh has continued to entertain the Denver Broncos interest. Not much made sense about the sudden lack of interest in Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos end. Then, a cryptic implication from a New Orleans reporter about there being more than meets the eye with the Broncos interview process suggested something was amiss, but what that something was remained unclear.
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Man killed after being hit by a bus
FCPD confirmed that the driver of the bus was not injured and impairment is not suspected.
Wheat Ridge police seize 1,000 fentanyl pills, 1 pound of meth during traffic stop
Police in Wheat Ridge conducted a traffic stop that ended with a big drug bust on Monday night. Officers seized one pound of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and a stolen handgun.Two officers were in the area of I-70 and Kipling when they spotted a vehicle with expired tags, from April 2022. They pulled over the vehicle and the driver had an expired driver license. Officers said a container with presumptive, and then later confirmed, methamphetamine crystals was in plain view inside the vehicle. That led officers to search the vehicle which uncovered the fentanyl pills and handgun. The firearm was reported stolen out of Loveland in 2020. Police said the 42-year-old driver has an extensive criminal drug record and now has more pending charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute both for meth and fentanyl, and counts related to the firearm and knives- four knives were found on his person.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0