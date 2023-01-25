Police in Wheat Ridge conducted a traffic stop that ended with a big drug bust on Monday night. Officers seized one pound of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and a stolen handgun.Two officers were in the area of I-70 and Kipling when they spotted a vehicle with expired tags, from April 2022. They pulled over the vehicle and the driver had an expired driver license. Officers said a container with presumptive, and then later confirmed, methamphetamine crystals was in plain view inside the vehicle. That led officers to search the vehicle which uncovered the fentanyl pills and handgun. The firearm was reported stolen out of Loveland in 2020. Police said the 42-year-old driver has an extensive criminal drug record and now has more pending charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute both for meth and fentanyl, and counts related to the firearm and knives- four knives were found on his person.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO