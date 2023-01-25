ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to Know About Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin’s Football-inspired Game Day Collection Ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

By Ayana Herndon
 3 days ago
The Showstopp’r Kit. Courtesy of Fenty

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are pulling out all the stops ahead of founder Rihanna’s performance at the Superbowl halftime show.

The brands released a special sports-themed collection inspired by Rihanna’s upcoming performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. The Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Game Day Essentials collection offers individual beauty items for purchase and a collective kit, all in football-inspired packaging.

The Mini Gloss Bomb and keychain with charm. COURTESY OF FENTY BEAUTY AND FENTY SKIN

The Showstopp’r Kit ($76) includes a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in the shade Fenty Glow, an Invisimatte Blotting Powder, a Mini Hydra Vizor SPF 30 Moisturizer, a Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream Sample Packette, a Deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum Sample and the new Showstopp’r Makeup Sponge in a limited-edition football-shaped design, all encompassed in a clear, “Team Fenty” makeup bag. The Football Sponge ($16), Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer: Showstopp’r Edition in the new shade RIRI ($20) and a Mini Gloss Bomb with a football keychain charm ($12) are all available to purchase separately.

The Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Game Day Essentials collection is exclusively available online at fentybeauty.com. Select products within the kit are available at ulta.com and sephora.com.

This month, Fenty Beauty also announced “Team Fenty Tailgate,” a tailgate party in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 and another one in Atlanta on Jan. 29. According to a post shared from the brand’s official Instagram page, the tailgate parties will serve as a pregame to Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance, powered by CashApp and featuring a live DJ, drinks, freebies, Fenty Beauty shade-matching and Fenty Skin samples.

Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie and loungewear brand is also putting a spin on the festivities. The brand is hosting an interactive, three-day pop-up beginning on Friday in L.A.’s Fairfax district. The pop-up store will spotlight the Savage x Fenty Game Day collection, which was released earlier this month. Featuring sweatpants and beanies, the 17-piece collection offers football-inspired pieces, including a T-shirt that reads, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

The space itself will have a football theme, with turf-lined floors and goalposts for clothing racks. Along with allowing customers to purchase items from the limited-edition collection, the event will include fun photo moments, special gifts with purchase and more.

Rihanna, who last released a studio album in 2016, is performing at the coveted game’s halftime show, sponsored by Apple Music. The 2023 Super Bowl is on Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

