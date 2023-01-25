Read full article on original website
Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS opens ACA special enrollment period for those losing Medicaid coverage
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is opening a special Affordable Care Act enrollment period for beneficiaries losing Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program coverage due to the end of the continuous enrollment requirement. CMS on Friday released information on a temporary Exceptional Circumstances Special Enrollment Period from March...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Telehealth payment parity only good through 2023
The federal government extended telehealth waivers for two years, but the current higher rate of reimbursement is in place only through the end of this year. During the public health emergency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reimburses providers at the non-facility rate, which creates payment parity between an in-person and a telehealth visit.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CVS launching virtual primary care aimed at mental health support
CVS Health has launched Virtual Primary Care, an virtual care offering focused mainly on primary care and mental health services. Virtual Primary Care, which offers 24/7 on-demand care, is now available to Aetna commercial members nationwide who are enrolled in eligible fully-insured and self-insured health plans. Members can schedule a primary care visit within days with a provider they select, and access care for common illnesses and infections.
