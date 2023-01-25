Read full article on original website
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS opens ACA special enrollment period for those losing Medicaid coverage
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is opening a special Affordable Care Act enrollment period for beneficiaries losing Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program coverage due to the end of the continuous enrollment requirement. CMS on Friday released information on a temporary Exceptional Circumstances Special Enrollment Period from March...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CVS launching virtual primary care aimed at mental health support
CVS Health has launched Virtual Primary Care, an virtual care offering focused mainly on primary care and mental health services. Virtual Primary Care, which offers 24/7 on-demand care, is now available to Aetna commercial members nationwide who are enrolled in eligible fully-insured and self-insured health plans. Members can schedule a primary care visit within days with a provider they select, and access care for common illnesses and infections.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Telehealth payment parity only good through 2023
The federal government extended telehealth waivers for two years, but the current higher rate of reimbursement is in place only through the end of this year. During the public health emergency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reimburses providers at the non-facility rate, which creates payment parity between an in-person and a telehealth visit.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Feds ask pharmacies to donate unused N95 masks
The federal government, through the Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration, is encouraging pharmacies to share their remaining inventory of N95 masks with health centers and other community agencies and organizations. Previously, HHS had distributed free N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile to communities...
