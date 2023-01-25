Read full article on original website
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Shooting in Enfield Results in Major Injuries and Shots Fired at Law Enforcement
ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said. NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Apex police looking for suspects in at least 3 home break-ins
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins. Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door. They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.
Sheriff: 3 arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in North Carolina
Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff's office.
cbs17
Body cam video shows shots fired toward Halifax County deputy, sheriff’s office says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are searching for the person or people who fired shots toward a deputy Thursday night as he was investigating another shooting. Body camera video released by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office shows what happened. The deputy was on Dennis Street in...
WRAL
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges during traffic stop near Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A teenager is facing charges in Pitt County after guns were found in his car. WITN reports Pitt County deputies spotted a car heading south on Memorial Drive that nearly ran another vehicle off the highway. After stopping the car, deputies noticed an odor of marijuana....
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
North Carolina man sentenced to 15+ years in prison for using fake car ads to rob people at gunpoint
Between Aug. and Sept. 2019, prosecutors say Daekwon Sample, 25, also known as "Kwon", used fake ads on the online application "OfferUp", to bring victims to a location where they were robbed and assaulted.
cbs17
Police remain on scene of fatal Cary hit-and-run
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Police Department remains on scene of a busy road in the town after a fatal hit-and-run. One person has died after a vehicle struck them along Kildaire Farm Road near Advent Court and Waverly Place Shopping Center, Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander said Thursday night.
WITN
Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
cbs17
Vehicle stolen from Wilson woman delivering pizza, teen flees and crashes car, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager stole a car on Tuesday from a woman who was delivering pizza, according to the Wilson Police Department. On Tuesday shortly after 11:45 a.m., officers of the Wilson Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Cameron Road in reference to an auto theft.
Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
cbs17
9 vehicles stolen in 8 days: Wilson police warning of vehicle thefts, leaving cars running and unattended
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the public about multiple vehicle thefts. The most recent thefts happened Friday morning, when two vehicles were stolen after their drivers left them running, unlocked and unattended, according to the police department. Officers reported that nine vehicles were stolen in just...
WITN
Dad arrested after police say 9-month-old swallows drugs in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount dad has been arrested after police say his infant son swallowed drugs in a motel room. Stuart Murphy is charged with felony child abuse. Police said around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Murphy showed up at the emergency department for UNC Nash Health Care...
cbs17
Youngsville suspects used knife to cut battery packages, stole items from Ace Hardware: police
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Youngsville Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who are believed to be involved in a larceny on Jan. 23, according to police. Police believe two men were involved with a larceny that took place at Ace Hardware located at 1120 US-1 Highway...
wcti12.com
Kinston authorities arrest woman for fentanyl possession
A Kinston woman was arrested Wednesday after a trespassing report led authorities to discover a syringe with fentanyl in the woman's possession. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, officers responded to a Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 406 E New Bern Road for a report of trespassing. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject, Lindsey Garancheski. While investigating, officers discovered Garancheski had orders for arrest for failing to appear for court in Lenoir and Craven County. During the arrest Garancheski was found to be in possession of a syringe containing fentanyl. Garancheski was charged with 2nd Degree Trespass and Possession of Schedule I.
cbs17
Woman dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle and later died. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street to assist EMS with a 38-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in a vehicle, police said.
WITN
Beaufort County man arrested on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man in Washington on multiple drug charges. On January 20th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Lewis of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent...
cbs17
Raleigh police chief addresses Taser use, de-escalation training in crime update briefing
RALEIGH N.C. – Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said transparency and training are top priorities in evaluating the use of force. During a retreat for Raleigh city council members, Patterson released 2022 crime statistics for the city and answered questions from city leaders on Friday. The presentation is in...
