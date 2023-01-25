VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner Athletics has announced two hires as head coaches. Travis Engen has been hired as the new Hi-Liner head football coach, filling the position after the resignation of Scott Roehrich. Engen is a health and physical education teacher at Valley City High School, and has 18 years coaching experience. He was recently added to the Hi-Liner coaching staff, and was considered by some to be the “heir apparent” for Roehrich.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO