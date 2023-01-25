Read full article on original website
NDHP Vehicle Struck On I-29; No Injuries Reported
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (NDHP) – On Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at approximately 7:00 pm, a ND Highway Patrol (NDHP) patrol vehicle was struck northbound on I-29 MM 79, near Argusville. Captain Bryan Niewind said the NDHP Trooper had responded to a four-vehicle crash at this location and the patrol vehicle...
City-County Health Awarded Healthy Brain Initiative Grant
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) City-County Health District (CCHD) has been selected by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for the Healthy Brain Initiative (HBI) Road Map Strategists. The initiative will allow the City-County Health District to enhance its capacity to address cognitive health and dementia for the citizens of Barnes County.
Hunter Education Classes Start Feb 20th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hunter education will meet-in-person in the Rhoades Science Center on February 20th, 21st, 23rd, 28th and March 2nd from 6pm to 9pm. Must attend all classes to pass. If you do not attend, you may lose the opportunity to enroll for a year. Students...
Hi-Liners Announce Coaching Hires
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner Athletics has announced two hires as head coaches. Travis Engen has been hired as the new Hi-Liner head football coach, filling the position after the resignation of Scott Roehrich. Engen is a health and physical education teacher at Valley City High School, and has 18 years coaching experience. He was recently added to the Hi-Liner coaching staff, and was considered by some to be the “heir apparent” for Roehrich.
