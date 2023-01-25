Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Study Claims EVs Now Cost More To Run Than ICE Cars, But Is That Really The Case?
Driving a car with an internal combustion engine is getting cheaper at the pump lately. Now, a new study says that it’s getting inexpensive enough that it would actually cost more to go the same distance in a mid-level EV. That qualifier is an important distinction though in what is a nuanced study.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Upworthy
Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 21, 2022. It has since been updated. The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
Carscoops
F1’s Carlos Sainz Buys His First Car After Driving A VW Golf His Parents Bought Him 9 Years Ago
Carlos Sainz has spent the last 9 years in the Formula 1 paddock but he has only just taken delivery of the first car he has purchased with his own money. It’s quite a special car, too. For his entire tenure in Formula 1, Sainz has been driving around...
Ferrari worth £500,000 wrecked as driver smashes into parked cars
A Ferrari worth £500,000 was wrecked after the driver lost control and smashed into five parked cars.Richard Cullen, 50, admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to stop to give his details after the crash.A court heard the pest control boss was driving his red supercar at around 7.40pm on 25 May last year when he careered across the road.He ploughed into five parked cars on Quarry Hill, off Hagley Road, in Halesowen, West Midlands. The 211mph luxury vehicle was discovered at the scene by emergency services.The front end of the vehicle, which goes from 0-124mph in 6.7...
Carscoops
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R Debuts As Chevy’s First-Fully Compliant GT3 Racecar
Chevrolet today unveiled the Corvette Z06 GT3.R, a customer-focused racecar and its first-ever vehicle that has been designed to fully meet FIA GT3 technical regulations. A followup to the Corvette C8.R, which was introduced in 2019, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R builds on that program, which competed in the now discontinued GTLM class. The new racecar will compete in the GT Daytona class starting in 2024.
Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days
While Forbes lists Elon Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion, data compiled by the Dow Jones Market Data Group shows Musk earned $11.98 billion over the last seven days from his Tesla holdings.
Carscoops
Tesla Cybertruck: First Examples “Expected” This Summer, But Mass Production Not Before 2024
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has revealed that volume production of the long-awaited Cybertruck won’t start until 2024. During Tesla’s Q4 quarterly earnings call, Musk stated that Tesla hopes to begin Cybertruck production this summer but noted things will start off slow before ramping up. “We do expect...
Carscoops
NYPD Teases Patrol Car Makeover With New Livery And QR Code
Even if you don’t live in New York City, you probably know what their police cars look like. Thanks to countless movies and television shows, NYPD cars are some of the most recognizable in the world. However, change is in store as a controversial redesign was shown during the...
Used Car Prices Are Plunging: 1 Under-the-Radar Stock That Could Benefit
Copart has a long history of execution, regardless of what's happening with factors outside of its control.
Carscoops
Peugeot E-3008 And E-5008 Electric SUVs Confirmed With Up To 434-Mile Range
Peugeot’s next-generation E-3008 electric SUV will be the first model in the Stellantis empire to use the group’s new STLA Medium platform when it is launched in the second half of 2023. The firm confirmed the C-segment compact SUV in its E-Lion Day presentation, revealing that it would...
Carscoops
Phone Maker Xiaomi’s MS11 EV Leaks, Looks Like A McLaren Sedan
Chinese tech company Xiaomi, best known for their phones and other consumer electronics, is making a car, and ahead of its official projected launch in 2024, the electric sedan has surfaced in its home market on a number of websites and social media channels including on Weibo were we found these images.
Carscoops
Renault And Nissan To Revise Alliance, Collaborate On Five New Projects
The Renault and Nissan line-up is going to get a major shuffle with the two car manufacturers rebalancing their capital ties while working on a number of new projects. Executives from both companies agreed in an operating board meeting to equalize their cross-shareholdings and will hold an event on February 6 to present their plans. The deal will see Renault reduce its lop-sided 43 per cent stake in Nissan to 15 per cent through a disposal of stock over time. This would make things even as Nissan currently owns a 15 per cent stake of Renault.
Carscoops
2024 Acura Integra Type S Prototype To Appear In The 24h Of Daytona This Weekend
The 2024 Acura Integra Type S will make its North American debut at the Rolex 24 race at Daytona International Speedway this weekend, albeit in prototype form. The model will serve as the lead vehicle at the start of the race, before being displayed in the paddock throughout the weekend.
Carscoops
Mercedes Becomes First Brand To Offer Level 3 Autonomous Driving In USA
A couple of weeks after Mercedes-Benz announced it had been granted approval to operate Level 3 autonomous driving functions on roads in Nevada, the company confirmed the system will become available to customers in the second half of 2023. Mercedes-Benz said it plans to continue to expand to California later this year with the certification documents already filed with state authorities.
Carscoops
New Maserati GranTurismo Configurator Launches, Reveals €181,200 Starting Price In Italy
It’s been almost four months since the new-age Maserati GranTurismo was unveiled and finally, the automaker has launched the online configurator for the car on both its U.S. and Italian websites. In Italy, the GranTurismo’s configuration tool allows you to build the car in Folgore, Modena, and Trofeo guises...
Carscoops
Someone Just Paid $140,000 For A Toyota GRMN Yaris
The Toyota GR Yaris is a very impressive car and perhaps the finest hot hatch currently on sale. It is also in very high demand, so much so that someone has just spent the equivalent of almost $140,000 buying a limited-edition variant. The model in question is the special GRMN...
Carscoops
Porsche Vision 357 Rendered To Production Reality
This story contains renderings created by Theottle, who’s neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. The Porsche Vision 357 was presented last night purely as a design study, but since its debut, we kept wondering how it would look in production form. Independent digital artist Theophilus Chin took the challenge and rendered this modern homage to the Porsche 356 into (digital) reality using bits and pieces from other production models.
