This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
‘Terrifying’ Video Shows Armed Robbery of Florida Delivery Truck Driver
Two men are in custody in Florida after a “terrifying” video showed a delivery truck driver being held up at gunpoint. “This terrifying video shows two brazen, convicted felons robbing a delivery person at gunpoint on 1/13,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. The video, which appears to have been taken by a dashboard camera, shows a man standing behind the driver of the truck, a gun pressed to his neck. The video shows the driver, whose face is blurred, with his hands up as he hands the alleged robber his phone.
Carscoops
NYPD Teases Patrol Car Makeover With New Livery And QR Code
Even if you don’t live in New York City, you probably know what their police cars look like. Thanks to countless movies and television shows, NYPD cars are some of the most recognizable in the world. However, change is in store as a controversial redesign was shown during the...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
Washington Examiner
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
EXCLUSIVE — The MS-13 gang member in custody for the rape and murder of an autistic young woman in a small Maryland town last summer will be tried as an adult despite being a juvenile, the Washington Examiner has learned. The unnamed suspect arrested in mid-January in connection to...
2-year-old dies after alleged drug exposure in mother's car
PEABODY - A mother is facing charges after her 2-year-old daughter was allegedly exposed to illegal drugs in her car and died. Lily Iorio died at a Peabody hospital on January 18, authorities said.Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office said the exposure happened in her mother Vanessa Jeising's car, where the two lived. The 28-year-old told a friend that her daughter appeared to be unresponsive, according to prosecutors.The friend told Jeising to get her daughter to the hospital. The friend then called Peabody police, who escorted the mother and daughter to the emergency room, but the girl could not...
iheart.com
Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal
A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
Employee at Airport Stole from at Least 70 Passengers – Caught, Thanks to Stolen Headphones
A story about how an employee at an airport stole from at least 70 passengers and was finally caught thanks to a pair of headphones. Here is a story of a ground staff employee at an airport who stole from over 70 passengers and was finally caught, thanks to a modern feature of some headphones.
iheart.com
13-Year-Old Girl Leads Cops On A 100mph Chase
Earlier this week, cops in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase…by a 13-year-old girl. At around 9:30 Monday night, police tried to pull over an SUV cruising the interstate at around 35mph. That was the moment that the driver escalated the situation by driving off and hit speeds “exceeding 100mph,” according to police.
Widow of slain Microsoft exec Jared Bridegan ‘not surprised’ by ex’s link to suspect
The widow of the Microsoft executive who was brutally murdered last year in Florida says she is “not surprised” by the link between the accused killer and her late husband’s ex-wife. Jared Bridegan, 33, was ambushed and shot multiple times in front of his toddler daughter in Jacksonville on Feb. 16, 2022. Police announced this week that they had arrested Henry Tenon, 61, for the slaying. At the time of the grisly crime, Tenon was reportedly living in a Jacksonville home owned by Bridegan’s ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s new husband, Mario Fernandez. “I’m not surprised to be honest,” Bridegan’s widow Kirsten told Fox News Digital...
38-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Taking Picture During Vacation In Chile
The family of a 38-year-old man is hoping for justice after their loved one was shot and killed while vacationing in Chile. Eric Garvin was gunned down in the capital city of Santiago. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Garvin’s...
Carscoops
Kia And Hyundai Owners Getting Rejected For Insurance Coverage Over Theft Risk
Some Kia and Hyundai owners have faced a serious danger of vehicle theft over the last few years. Now, reports are coming out that even if they’ve avoided theft, they might be up against a new problem: getting insurance coverage. Evidently, major insurance companies are opting to refuse coverage rather than risk paying out on a stolen car.
Neighbors Watch In Horror As Angry Driver Plows Into His Ex-Wife's Los Angeles Home — Watch The Video
A Los Angeles neighborhood was left in chaos after neighbors witnessed a disgruntled driver aggressively plowing a dump truck directly into his ex-wife's home. OK! obtained an exclusive recap of Deputy Curtis Wilson narrating the shocking incident on this segment of On Patrol: Live's "Crime of the Night."The video began with the concerned residents a housing track screaming and shouting instructions at the driver of a large truck as he seemingly attempted to park his vehicle in the driveway of a South Los Angeles home. However, things took a turn when the suspect drove directly into the home.POLICE DASHCAM REVEALS...
Man Accused of Shooting Pregnant Ex-Fiancée in Amazon Parking Lot Faces Murder Charges After 9-Day-Old Newborn Dies
A Minnesota man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-fiancée in the parking lot of an Amazon fulfillment center earlier this month has now been charged with two counts of murder. Donte Rapheal McCray, 32, was initially charged with one count of manslaughter in the second degree over...
Inside Lowe’s hands-on anti-theft system that sees workers track down thieves stealing from store
BEHIND-the-scenes video has revealed how cops and store employees work together to track down serial shoplifters. A police officer was brought behind closed doors at a Florida Lowe's to take a look at security footage used to track a criminal who stole from the popular improvement store. The video, posted...
Fstoppers
Man Orders $3,000 Sony Camera, Receives Bags of Mysterious White Powder Instead
A photographer who spent $3,000 on a Sony camera was shocked to discover nothing but an empty box and bags of mysterious white powder when it was delivered. Jakub Sokolowski of Edinburgh ordered a £2,400 Sony a7 IV from Jessops, a leading British photography gear retailer, to be delivered by DPD. However, on November 25 last year, when he received the package and opened the box, he says it was full of nothing but bags of some sort of white powder, likely meant to weigh the package down to avoid arousing suspicion.
