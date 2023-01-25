ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Crime

‘Terrifying’ Video Shows Armed Robbery of Florida Delivery Truck Driver

Two men are in custody in Florida after a “terrifying” video showed a delivery truck driver being held up at gunpoint. “This terrifying video shows two brazen, convicted felons robbing a delivery person at gunpoint on 1/13,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. The video, which appears to have been taken by a dashboard camera, shows a man standing behind the driver of the truck, a gun pressed to his neck. The video shows the driver, whose face is blurred, with his hands up as he hands the alleged robber his phone.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Carscoops

NYPD Teases Patrol Car Makeover With New Livery And QR Code

Even if you don’t live in New York City, you probably know what their police cars look like. Thanks to countless movies and television shows, NYPD cars are some of the most recognizable in the world. However, change is in store as a controversial redesign was shown during the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
CBS Boston

2-year-old dies after alleged drug exposure in mother's car

PEABODY - A mother is facing charges after her 2-year-old daughter was allegedly exposed to illegal drugs in her car and died. Lily Iorio died at a Peabody hospital on January 18, authorities said.Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office said the exposure happened in her mother Vanessa Jeising's car, where the two lived. The 28-year-old told a friend that her daughter appeared to be unresponsive, according to prosecutors.The friend told Jeising to get her daughter to the hospital. The friend then called Peabody police, who escorted the mother and daughter to the emergency room, but the girl could not...
PEABODY, MA
iheart.com

Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal

A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
iheart.com

13-Year-Old Girl Leads Cops On A 100mph Chase

Earlier this week, cops in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase…by a 13-year-old girl. At around 9:30 Monday night, police tried to pull over an SUV cruising the interstate at around 35mph. That was the moment that the driver escalated the situation by driving off and hit speeds “exceeding 100mph,” according to police.
NEBRASKA STATE
New York Post

Widow of slain Microsoft exec Jared Bridegan ‘not surprised’ by ex’s link to suspect

The widow of the Microsoft executive who was brutally murdered last year in Florida says she is “not surprised” by the link between the accused killer and her late husband’s ex-wife. Jared Bridegan, 33, was ambushed and shot multiple times in front of his toddler daughter in Jacksonville on Feb. 16, 2022. Police announced this week that they had arrested Henry Tenon, 61, for the slaying. At the time of the grisly crime, Tenon was reportedly living in a Jacksonville home owned by Bridegan’s ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s new husband, Mario Fernandez. “I’m not surprised to be honest,” Bridegan’s widow Kirsten told Fox News Digital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Carscoops

Kia And Hyundai Owners Getting Rejected For Insurance Coverage Over Theft Risk

Some Kia and Hyundai owners have faced a serious danger of vehicle theft over the last few years. Now, reports are coming out that even if they’ve avoided theft, they might be up against a new problem: getting insurance coverage. Evidently, major insurance companies are opting to refuse coverage rather than risk paying out on a stolen car.
MISSOURI STATE
OK! Magazine

Neighbors Watch In Horror As Angry Driver Plows Into His Ex-Wife's Los Angeles Home — Watch The Video

A Los Angeles neighborhood was left in chaos after neighbors witnessed a disgruntled driver aggressively plowing a dump truck directly into his ex-wife's home. OK! obtained an exclusive recap of Deputy Curtis Wilson narrating the shocking incident on this segment of On Patrol: Live's "Crime of the Night."The video began with the concerned residents a housing track screaming and shouting instructions at the driver of a large truck as he seemingly attempted to park his vehicle in the driveway of a South Los Angeles home. However, things took a turn when the suspect drove directly into the home.POLICE DASHCAM REVEALS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fstoppers

Man Orders $3,000 Sony Camera, Receives Bags of Mysterious White Powder Instead

A photographer who spent $3,000 on a Sony camera was shocked to discover nothing but an empty box and bags of mysterious white powder when it was delivered. Jakub Sokolowski of Edinburgh ordered a £2,400 Sony a7 IV from Jessops, a leading British photography gear retailer, to be delivered by DPD. However, on November 25 last year, when he received the package and opened the box, he says it was full of nothing but bags of some sort of white powder, likely meant to weigh the package down to avoid arousing suspicion.

