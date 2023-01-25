Read full article on original website
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
A shot of a lifetime for one Newton High student
The Tri-County Basketball League is dedicated to students who have disabilities.
ksal.com
Minneapolis swept by Hillsboro Friday
Minneapolis would host Hillsboro Friday night and it was the Trojans winning both matchups as Minneapolis would struggle offensively. Minneapolis would start the game really cold offensively and would only knock down one bucket in the 1st quarter. The lady Trojans would lead after the 1st quarter 15-2. Minneapolis would...
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
KWCH.com
Arctic air moving through Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are tracking an Arctic cold front moving through Kansas today. Big weather changes related to our temperatures behind an Arctic front moving through the state. North winds will become gusty behind the front with falling temperatures. The coldest air will arrive overnight and Sunday with single digits, teens and low 20s expected for afternoon highs Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern and western Kansas tonight through midday Sunday. Dangerous wind chills of -5 to -15 will be common across NW-Kansas. Flurries will accompany the Arctic air, however no accumulations are expected across Kansas.
KWCH.com
Strong front to arrive on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
Wichita nurses hold rally for safe staffing Thursday
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis are going to be rallying on the National Day of Action by National Nurses United to demand the hospital industry ends their profession’s staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients, according to the NNU.
Love ‘live’ entertainment? This job may be for you
The company that manages INTRUST Bank Arena and Century II is holding a job fair to find employees for the venues.
WIBW
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
Updated with video: Man dies in rollover crash after chase with Wichita police
Police said the chase was called off shortly after it started but the driver continued speeding. Police said they were looking for the vehicle in connection to multiple larcenies.
Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
Wellington Daily News
Taking a Shot at Shot Show
For the second year in a row, Powder & String Outfitters, Wellington’s local full-service firearm shop, attended the exclusive Shot Show in Las Vegas. Owner Kip Etter was excited to return to Wellington with the newest vendor and product information. With over 100,000 attendees, Shot Show is the largest...
Popular Wichita chicken noodle dinner is Saturday
St. Paul's United Methodist Church is holding its 76th Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner this Saturday, Jan. 28.
Police identify Wichita couple in murder-suicide
Wichita police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Wichita.
KWCH.com
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
Wichita man who was brought back to scene of double-fatal crash by father sentenced
A Wichita man who was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that killed two on a motorcycle in April 2022 was sentenced in court on Friday.
