Wichita, KS

Salina Post

🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Minneapolis swept by Hillsboro Friday

Minneapolis would host Hillsboro Friday night and it was the Trojans winning both matchups as Minneapolis would struggle offensively. Minneapolis would start the game really cold offensively and would only knock down one bucket in the 1st quarter. The lady Trojans would lead after the 1st quarter 15-2. Minneapolis would...
HILLSBORO, KS
Salina Post

McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Arctic air moving through Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are tracking an Arctic cold front moving through Kansas today. Big weather changes related to our temperatures behind an Arctic front moving through the state. North winds will become gusty behind the front with falling temperatures. The coldest air will arrive overnight and Sunday with single digits, teens and low 20s expected for afternoon highs Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern and western Kansas tonight through midday Sunday. Dangerous wind chills of -5 to -15 will be common across NW-Kansas. Flurries will accompany the Arctic air, however no accumulations are expected across Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Strong front to arrive on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita nurses hold rally for safe staffing Thursday

Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis are going to be rallying on the National Day of Action by National Nurses United to demand the hospital industry ends their profession’s staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients, according to the NNU.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
NEWTON, KS
Wellington Daily News

Taking a Shot at Shot Show

For the second year in a row, Powder & String Outfitters, Wellington’s local full-service firearm shop, attended the exclusive Shot Show in Las Vegas. Owner Kip Etter was excited to return to Wellington with the newest vendor and product information. With over 100,000 attendees, Shot Show is the largest...
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
WICHITA, KS

