Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker calls news station with chilling message

David DePape, the man seen in the recently released body cam video showing the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, is publicly speaking out for the first time since his arrest. According to KTVU, DePape called their reporter, who had reached out to him months ago, from the San Francisco County Jail. NBC News’ Dana Griffin shares details of the bizarre phone call.Jan. 28, 2023.
