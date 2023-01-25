ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtable, one day after fifth State of the State Address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a roundtable in Grand Rapids Thursday, just one day after her fifth State of the State address took place. Whitmer is set to talk to local seniors about their concerns, she is also expected to give a presentation in Muskegon to talk with residents, students and local school officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
State Rep. formally declares 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day' in Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan State Rep. (R) of Caledonia, Angela Rigas formally announced on Thursday, a commemorative day to declare Jan. 31 "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Earlier in January, federal agency regulators considered a ban on gas stoves, after a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
St. Joseph County Road Commission struggles to clear off snowy roads

ST. JOESEPHY COUNTY, Mich. — St Joseph County was hit with snow for the second day in a row causing 18 school districts to close Thursday. The St. Joseph County Road Commission has one shift of road crew workers who go out on their routes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. making it difficult to keep up with the snow at other times throughout the day, according to Keith Triezenberg, road maintenance worker at the St. Joseph Road Commission.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday

KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Two men charged with 2018 murder of deer hunter appear in court

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two men charged with the murder of a deer hunter near Lansing in 2018 appeared in court on Friday. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, have been charged for the murder of Chong Yang. Olson is from Grand Blanc Township and Rodway is from Saint...
LANSING, MI
Paw Paw driver dies after Oshtemo Township car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Oshtemo Township. The crash happened on Almena Drive near North 4th Street when Alan Dudycha, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
PAW PAW, MI

