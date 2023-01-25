ST. JOESEPHY COUNTY, Mich. — St Joseph County was hit with snow for the second day in a row causing 18 school districts to close Thursday. The St. Joseph County Road Commission has one shift of road crew workers who go out on their routes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. making it difficult to keep up with the snow at other times throughout the day, according to Keith Triezenberg, road maintenance worker at the St. Joseph Road Commission.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO