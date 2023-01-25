Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michigan legislators pass $1.1B plan, first major spending bill of new Democrat-led term
LANSING, Mich. — Legislators in Lansing pushed through a massive spending plan on Thursday, marking the Democrat-led Legislature's first significant spending legislation of the new term. A $1.1 billion supplemental spending proposal, Senate Bill 7, is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after getting the approval of...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtable, one day after fifth State of the State Address
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a roundtable in Grand Rapids Thursday, just one day after her fifth State of the State address took place. Whitmer is set to talk to local seniors about their concerns, she is also expected to give a presentation in Muskegon to talk with residents, students and local school officials.
WWMT
In State of the State, Whitmer urges passage of Democratic priorities stalled for decades
LANSING, Mich. — In her first State of the State addressing a Democratic majority in the legislature, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the passage of priorities Democrats have passed for years. This time, unlike the decades before, the governor said she hopes they'll make it across the finish line.
WWMT
State Rep. formally declares 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day' in Michigan
WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan State Rep. (R) of Caledonia, Angela Rigas formally announced on Thursday, a commemorative day to declare Jan. 31 "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Earlier in January, federal agency regulators considered a ban on gas stoves, after a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety...
WWMT
Closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, January 27
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Friday, January 27th. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
WWMT
Independent investigation report into shooting at Oxford High School delayed until spring
OXFORD, Mich. - Guidepost Solutions says they are delaying the release of their investigation into the shooting at Oxford High School. The firm says there have been a number of reasons for the delay, including a change in leadership at the district. In November, superintendent Ken Weaver announced he was...
WWMT
Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
WWMT
St. Joseph County Road Commission struggles to clear off snowy roads
ST. JOESEPHY COUNTY, Mich. — St Joseph County was hit with snow for the second day in a row causing 18 school districts to close Thursday. The St. Joseph County Road Commission has one shift of road crew workers who go out on their routes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. making it difficult to keep up with the snow at other times throughout the day, according to Keith Triezenberg, road maintenance worker at the St. Joseph Road Commission.
WWMT
Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday
KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
WWMT
Two men charged with 2018 murder of deer hunter appear in court
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two men charged with the murder of a deer hunter near Lansing in 2018 appeared in court on Friday. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, have been charged for the murder of Chong Yang. Olson is from Grand Blanc Township and Rodway is from Saint...
WWMT
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
WWMT
Paw Paw driver dies after Oshtemo Township car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Oshtemo Township. The crash happened on Almena Drive near North 4th Street when Alan Dudycha, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Last weekend in January brings another round of accumulating snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After what has been one of the warmest and least snowy Januarys on record, it seems the month is trying to make up for lost time with more accumulating snow possible in the weekend ahead. Following a light accumulation Friday evening, another round of accumulating snow...
