The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the gaps in mental healthcare across the world. A global survey conducted among 15 to 24-year-olds revealed that the pandemic took a severe toll on their mental health, as reported by The World Economic Forum. The elderly people are also plagued by grief and anxiety. The lack of universal healthcare makes it difficult for people in poorer countries to access proper treatment. Moreover, stigma about mental health issues also prevents people from seeking timely and proper medical care. However, there is something to feel hopeful about when it comes to accessing mental health care, per My Modern Met.

