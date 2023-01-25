Read full article on original website
More people are dialing the mental health helpline 988 than ever before, new data reveals
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the gaps in mental healthcare across the world. A global survey conducted among 15 to 24-year-olds revealed that the pandemic took a severe toll on their mental health, as reported by The World Economic Forum. The elderly people are also plagued by grief and anxiety. The lack of universal healthcare makes it difficult for people in poorer countries to access proper treatment. Moreover, stigma about mental health issues also prevents people from seeking timely and proper medical care. However, there is something to feel hopeful about when it comes to accessing mental health care, per My Modern Met.
Westfield Sen. John Velis appointed to national mental health task force
State Sen. John Velis has been appointed to a national task force on workforce mental health by a collective of state government partnerships. Velis, a Westfield Democrat, was appointed to the task force by the Council of State Governments and the National Conference of State Legislatures in recognition of his leadership and work as vice chairman of the Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery Committee in the last legislative session.
The Four Borderline Personality Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/the-four-borderline-personality-disorders/. When a person hears the term “borderline personality disorder (BPD),” confusion often follows. This term represents numerous disorders, each of which varies in severity and symptoms. Understanding the complexities of and distinctions between such mental health conditions can often be perplexing. Prevalence of Borderline...
Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.
How can a person test for bipolar disorder?
Online bipolar disorder tests may help a person seek further care for potential mental health issues. If a doctor suspects a person has bipolar disorder, they may refer them to a mental health professional. This article explains what bipolar disorder tests are and whether online tests are accurate. It also...
ADHD more strongly linked to anxiety and depression compared to autism – new research
Autistic people and people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often experience anxiety and depression. When these conditions occur together, though – as they often do – it can be hard to unpick which one is contributing the most to poor mental health. Our latest study aimed to find out.
Woman Who Was Fired for Anxiety Now Runs a Mental Health Hub for Children
After suffering from health anxiety from the age of 6, Jenny Chesworth, 34, founded the Be Happy Hub, a mental health resource centre for children in the UK. “I’m dying!” Jenny shouted at the ambulance crew as she struggled to catch her breath. It was 1994 and she had just had her first panic attack at just six years old. The paramedics reassured her that she wasn’t dying, and then once she had calmed, they left.
African Americans and the opioid crisis
The African American opiate crisis is a major problem in the United States. In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the death rate from overdoses involving. opioids was more than twice as high for African Americans as for whites. The reasons for this disparity are complex...
#6. Opioid overdose
- Odds of dying: 1 in 67 American deaths from opioid overdoses have been rising for the better part of a decade, with 2021 having 80,816 opioid-related deaths, up more than 10,000 from 2020. Opioid deaths cut across all levels of American society, all ages, and economic statuses with deaths particularly on the rise in rural areas. Education about opioid risks and improved access to health care and substance abuse prevention are effective ways of preventing opioid deaths, but the epidemic remains a lethal scourge.
The Significance of Optimal Mental Health During Adolescence
This is a collaborative post and includes affiliate links. Please see the disclosure page for more information. Disclaimer – always verify all medical information with your doctor or a professional and follow all laws for your location. Adolescence is a critical stage of development when young people are on...
How School Affects Mental Health – 5 Important Points
Compared to adults, kids are far more susceptible to the environment’s negative impacts. Therefore, addressing the psychological requirements of the younger generation is essential to ensuring their successful growth and development. Many boys and girls experience significant mental problems during the school year, including bullying, self-perception, peer pressure, and...
With key ally in tow, Republicans bring new forth new strategy
(The Center Square) – The latest reading readiness proposal at the Wisconsin Capitol, with the backing of the Department of Public Instruction in tow, may have a chance at becoming law. Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha and Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, on Friday introduced their plan for students having trouble reading. It builds on a 12-year-old law assessing reading readiness of 4K through second grade students. The change, according to a...
