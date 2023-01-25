Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
Feb. 2: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors will now be meeting in-person for all Committee meetings. However, the public may participate either in person, by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar, please see the information below for further information. For your convenience listed below is the login/dial-in information...
scvnews.com
Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input
The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties. “I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.
scvnews.com
State Schools Chief Unveils Plans to Recruit More Teachers
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new partnership at a press event Thursday between the California Department of Education and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members — a group that includes 10,000 per year across all corps, including the California Climate Action Corps, AmeriCorps, #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs and #CaliforniansForAll College Corps — to become teachers in California classrooms.
scvnews.com
Feb. 4: Free Workshop ‘Strategies for Replacing Your Lawn’
Ready to lose your thirsty turf lawn? The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will show you where to start! Learn how to remove your lawn and transform it into a beautiful, sustainable landscape. Join our free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, Strategies for Replacing your Lawn, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m.
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,123 new cases countywide and 29 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,230, county case totals to 3,673,339 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,621 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 539.
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 23 additional deaths and 1,095 new cases countywide. Currently, there are 729 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,878,000 individuals tested; 25% of people tested positive to...
scvnews.com
SCVEDC’s Latest Podcast Features DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena
In Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s latest episode, you’ll learn about DrinkPAK, a premier contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcohol beverages based in Santa Clarita. Discover what makes DrinkPAK the most technologically advanced canned beverage facility in North America and the skills that DrinkPAK looks for...
Comments / 0