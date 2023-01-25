ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 27

Pilgram
2d ago

Why is Maine so concerned with illegal immigrants, our own people could use help, this happens when voters allow progressive liberal democrats to change the ways of America. Only a matter of time before this country goes under .

Reply
14
Edward Schumacher
3d ago

Of coarse he will !!!60 units for ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS . At TAXPAYERS EXPENSE. Going to overwhelm the schools, medical they will want want want.

Reply
14
kikitar
3d ago

I will personally pay for 10 tickets to send them home. We can’t even take care of our own properly.

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Maine Monitor

Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities

Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Environmental groups highlight bill to protect habitat for endangered Maine species

An environmental coalition on Friday announced its top priorities for the current legislative session, including a bill to protect habitat for endangered species. At a virtual event sponsored by Maine's Environmental Priorities Coalition, Maine Audubon's Eliza Donoghue said the number of threatened and endangered species is growing in Maine, partly due to climate change and habitat loss.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Topsham affordable housing complex to be sold to private firm amidst rent concerns

An affordable housing complex in Topsham is set to lose some of its rent protections as it is set to be sold to a private developer. The Whispering Pines development is set to be sold to Foreside Real Estate Management out of Falmouth for less than the value of its current remaining mortgage. The complex currently has rent restrictions and would lose those restrictions with the purchase.
TOPSHAM, ME
mainepublic.org

Committee votes to boost funding for Maine office overseeing attorneys for low-income defendants

Members of a legislative committee have voted unanimously to give an additional $6 million to the state agency that provides attorneys to low-income criminal defendants. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed setting aside an additional $1 million this fiscal year for the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services. The commission has struggled in recent years to find enough private attorneys willing to represent defendants who can't afford to hire their own lawyer. But the Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 on Thursday to increase that figure to $6 million.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine GOP elects new party chair

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Sears Island is in the running to host Maine's offshore wind hub. Conservationists are opposed

On a bright fall day, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note is standing on a pile of rocks sticking out into Penobscot Bay. “We’re at the end of the jetty on Sears Island as part of a process to figure out whether and where Maine can build a wind port to create clean renewable energy and fight climate change,” he says. ”So that’s what this is all about, that’s the big picture.”
MAINE STATE
Government Technology

Maine to See $34M Push to Connect Rural Areas

(TNS) — Dan Daggett has deep roots in Brookton, a small town in Washington County where he and his family run a financial services consulting business. On Wednesday, he had a successful Zoom call with two other people in other parts of the country. The day before, he had to cancel multiple meetings because his unreliable Internet failed for several hours.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it...
WINDHAM, ME
The Center Square

Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan

(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs. "Strong support for infrastructure at both the federal and state levels gives us reasons to be optimistic about...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

New MaineHousing report forecasts state housing environment in 2023

A new report released this week by MaineHousing is meant to help both key policymakers and Maine citizens better understand the state of affordable housing development in Maine as we head into 2023. The MaineHousing Outlook Report 2023, conceived by MaineHousing's Board of Commissioner's Chairman Frank O'Hara and produced by...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The lead attorney from the state’s first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. Seth Levy’s resignation late last week came the state tries to get a public defender office up...
MAINE STATE
thepenobscottimes.com

Nonprofit will make 3D-printed homes amid housing shortage

A Maine nonprofit that assists low- and moderate-income families will have nine 3D-printed houses made out of recyclable materials to help address the state’s affordable housing shortage. Penquis is partnering with the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center and MaineHousing and received $3.3 million in state, federal...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy