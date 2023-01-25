An affordable housing complex in Topsham is set to lose some of its rent protections as it is set to be sold to a private developer. The Whispering Pines development is set to be sold to Foreside Real Estate Management out of Falmouth for less than the value of its current remaining mortgage. The complex currently has rent restrictions and would lose those restrictions with the purchase.

TOPSHAM, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO