Read full article on original website
Pilgram
2d ago
Why is Maine so concerned with illegal immigrants, our own people could use help, this happens when voters allow progressive liberal democrats to change the ways of America. Only a matter of time before this country goes under .
Reply
14
Edward Schumacher
3d ago
Of coarse he will !!!60 units for ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS . At TAXPAYERS EXPENSE. Going to overwhelm the schools, medical they will want want want.
Reply
14
kikitar
3d ago
I will personally pay for 10 tickets to send them home. We can’t even take care of our own properly.
Reply
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
Related
foxbangor.com
Citizen initiative requiring voter approval for certain public borrowing deemed valid
STATEWIDE -- A citizen initiative that would require approval for certain types of public borrowing has reached enough signatures as of January 26. With 68,807 signatures, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows confirmed the petition to be valid. Known as "An Act to Require Voter Approval of Certain Borrowing by Government-Controlled...
Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities
Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
mainepublic.org
Environmental groups highlight bill to protect habitat for endangered Maine species
An environmental coalition on Friday announced its top priorities for the current legislative session, including a bill to protect habitat for endangered species. At a virtual event sponsored by Maine's Environmental Priorities Coalition, Maine Audubon's Eliza Donoghue said the number of threatened and endangered species is growing in Maine, partly due to climate change and habitat loss.
Debt limit trigger aimed at Maine consumer utility meets threshold
PORTLAND, Maine — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on the...
WMTW
Topsham affordable housing complex to be sold to private firm amidst rent concerns
An affordable housing complex in Topsham is set to lose some of its rent protections as it is set to be sold to a private developer. The Whispering Pines development is set to be sold to Foreside Real Estate Management out of Falmouth for less than the value of its current remaining mortgage. The complex currently has rent restrictions and would lose those restrictions with the purchase.
wabi.tv
Maine Secretary of State delivers win for CMP-backed initiative to stop consumer-owned utility
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Secretary of State has validated a citizen’s initiative, backed by the parent company of Central Maine Power, that aims to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine. The “No Blank Checks” campaign wants any consumer-owned utility to receive voter approval...
mainepublic.org
Committee votes to boost funding for Maine office overseeing attorneys for low-income defendants
Members of a legislative committee have voted unanimously to give an additional $6 million to the state agency that provides attorneys to low-income criminal defendants. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed setting aside an additional $1 million this fiscal year for the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services. The commission has struggled in recent years to find enough private attorneys willing to represent defendants who can't afford to hire their own lawyer. But the Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 on Thursday to increase that figure to $6 million.
NH, Maine Earn Opposite Grades in Smoking Control Report
🚬 New Hampshire earned an average grade of an F while Maine averages an A. 🚬 The Granite State's low tobacco tax helped drag down its grade. 🚬 Maine and New Hampshire both earned a grade of F in the same category. New Hampshire and Maine come...
WMTW
Maine GOP elects new party chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
mainepublic.org
Sears Island is in the running to host Maine's offshore wind hub. Conservationists are opposed
On a bright fall day, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note is standing on a pile of rocks sticking out into Penobscot Bay. “We’re at the end of the jetty on Sears Island as part of a process to figure out whether and where Maine can build a wind port to create clean renewable energy and fight climate change,” he says. ”So that’s what this is all about, that’s the big picture.”
Government Technology
Maine to See $34M Push to Connect Rural Areas
(TNS) — Dan Daggett has deep roots in Brookton, a small town in Washington County where he and his family run a financial services consulting business. On Wednesday, he had a successful Zoom call with two other people in other parts of the country. The day before, he had to cancel multiple meetings because his unreliable Internet failed for several hours.
Preble Street to expand services for labor trafficking, exploitation victims
PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street, a nonprofit human service agency based in Portland, will be expanding its services statewide for victims of labor trafficking and exploitation in Maine after receiving a new $2.5 million grant. The grant, funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, will award Preble Street with...
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
whdh.com
AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it...
Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan
(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs. "Strong support for infrastructure at both the federal and state levels gives us reasons to be optimistic about...
penbaypilot.com
New MaineHousing report forecasts state housing environment in 2023
A new report released this week by MaineHousing is meant to help both key policymakers and Maine citizens better understand the state of affordable housing development in Maine as we head into 2023. The MaineHousing Outlook Report 2023, conceived by MaineHousing's Board of Commissioner's Chairman Frank O'Hara and produced by...
mainepublic.org
For Maine island communities, sea level rise isn’t a future threat — it’s here now
It's a sunny and unseasonably mild January morning as Linnell Mather, George Kendrick and Margaret Qualey gathered in what they describe as part of Vinalhaven's unofficial community center: a public parking lot. "You know, so we're all parked here — there's George and Laura,” said Mather, who has lived on...
wabi.tv
Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The lead attorney from the state’s first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. Seth Levy’s resignation late last week came the state tries to get a public defender office up...
Who Is Dumping Tomatoes and Onions All Over This Town in Maine?
You know what they say: the first time someone dumps a bag of produce on the ground, it’s an accident. The second time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground, it’s a coincidence. The third time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground…it’s creepy....
thepenobscottimes.com
Nonprofit will make 3D-printed homes amid housing shortage
A Maine nonprofit that assists low- and moderate-income families will have nine 3D-printed houses made out of recyclable materials to help address the state’s affordable housing shortage. Penquis is partnering with the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center and MaineHousing and received $3.3 million in state, federal...
Comments / 27