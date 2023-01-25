ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Republicans in Ohio House jockey for power after split speaker’s vote

By Natalie Fahmy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PUCa_0kRL9BYQ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Tensions are on the rise in the Ohio General Assembly as House Republicans continue to jockey among one another for power within the chamber.

In early January, a group of Republicans broke from the rest of the party and joined with Democrats to elect Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) as speaker of the Ohio House — beating out Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Township), who was originally poised to win the position.

Christopher McKnight Nichols, an Ohio State University professor and the Wayne Woodrow Hayes chair in national security studies, said more moderate Ohioans may be pleased by that sort of deal-making.

“If you think you like the idea of moderation and bipartisanship, this is the deal you would applaud,” he said. “If you prefer your particular party and rule by majority, then you would also want to pay attention to this, because that party lost out.”

Ohio’s speaker determines the rules of the chamber, decides what legislation gets assigned to committee and receives floor votes.

But when voting on Ohio House rules Tuesday, a group of GOP members backing Merrin wanted to amend the rules package — pushing for provisions like allowing a member to exercise their Second Amendment right and requiring Christian prayers prior to session. That was shut down.

“There are a lot of people right now that don’t feel like they have a voice because the Democrats elected the speaker of the house,” Merrin said. “We have gridlock.”

Nichols said he believes fractures within fractures are happening. “People who want to get things done, move forward with meaningful legislation,” Nichols said.

Some Republicans are also looking to decentralize power, pulling it away from the speaker.

“We have 99 members in this house, and yet one individual is going to be able to control every piece of legislation and whether it will see committee or have a vote,” Rep. Josh Williams (R-Oregon) said.

When the rules package was finally passed, it included provisions like the “Cinderella rule.”

“That rule means amendments and substitute bills are offered the calendar day and get in the calendar, so no lawmaker goes into a committee voting on something they have not seen,” Minority Floor Leader Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said.

The power to control $3 million in campaign funds from the Ohio House Republican Alliance Campaign Committee is also in the air.

“This can make or break a career,” Nichols said. “How do you get to become speaker, for instance? You need to build networks and community, raise a lot of money, then deploy the money you raise for allies.”

And while Stephens maintains that he is the leader of the Republican Party — because of his role as speaker — and therefore controls the money, a majority of Republicans elected Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) to do so in a caucus vote. Merrin said all GOP members were invited to this vote, but that the members who did not vote for him did not attend.

Merrin also maintains that he is the leader of the Republican party, since a majority of Republicans voted for him, even if Stephens ultimately took the speakership.

“This is telling us something about the party itself,” Nichols said. “There is a real fight going on within it, about who controls power and who controls the money.”

“In the Ohio House of Representative when a speaker is Republican, he is the leader of the Republican Party and that’s where we’re at,” Stephens said.

Stephens said legislating can now move forward, with committee assignments also in place, but Merrin’s backers have said they will continue to push back.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
Advocate

A Few Minutes With LGBTQ+ Ally and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown

Growing up in southwestern Pennsylvania, near the state of Ohio, it could be a rough-and-tumble world. When I worked on the Hill for my congressman from that area, we had the entire bottom left-hand corner of the state. It was during a time when steel mills and coal mines still mattered, so it was a hardscrabble, blue-collar constituency.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the Abortion Fund of Ohio argued […]
LEBANON, IN
spectrumnews1.com

The Ohio House of Representatives will have new rules this term

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House of Representatives has been facing a tense situation. First, there was drama over the Speaker of the House vote and then new rule changes proposed on the Ohio House Floor. It's been announced there will be 28 committees this term. Last year, there...
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Jim Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy

Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers in the buckeye state are discussing legalizing recreational marijuana. The issue was blocked from last November’s ballot but could reappear soon. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an activist-led piece of legislation that if passed would legalize, tax, and regulate adult use of...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Householder 'sold the Statehouse,' prosecutor says

Federal prosecutors say Larry Householder and Matt Borges participated in a $61 million bribery scheme to get Householder elected speaker and pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout law. On this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss the opening of the...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law

COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy