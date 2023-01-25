TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are issuing fish consumption advisories for 2023. The advisories identify types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten in limited quantities or, in some cases, avoided altogether because of contamination. General advice and internet resources are provided to aid the public in making informed decisions regarding the benefits and the risks associated with eating locally caught fish from Kansas waters.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO