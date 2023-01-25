Read full article on original website
Related
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
WIBW
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health making strides with recruitment, retention
Recruitment and retention are perhaps more important for employers than ever, and Newman Regional Health says it is making strides in both categories. Following the January Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, CEO Bob Wright said nursing retention is doing well — especially after a few simple tweaks in the onboarding process.
KVOE
Emporia State now plans new building as new home for Nursing, Student Wellness
Emporia State’s Nursing program is still moving on campus, but the move is being delayed and the program won’t use an old building when it comes over from Newman Regional Health. The nursing program has been using Newman Regional Health’s Cora Miller Hall for years. Back in April,...
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
KVOE
CareArc proposes new form of COVID-19 testing to Lyon County Commission Thursday
As the state of Kansas is looking for partners to explore a new form of COVID-19 testing, Lyon County Commissioners are currently pondering the possibility. The consideration comes following the quarterly CareArc report delivered by Executive Director Renee Hively. During that time Hively discussed the potential for “wastewater surveillance” which tests wastewater samples for the COVID virus.
KVOE
Camp Alexander returning to full operations for 2023 summer season
Summer will be here before you know it. This year, Camp Alexander returns full swing to invite the children of Lyon County to a fun-filled week. The camp focuses on the power of exploration, nature, and creativity as kids are allowed to hike through trails and create arts and crafts.
KVOE
LCAT 2022 ridership on par with 2021 numbers
LCAT ridership numbers fared well last year, given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Director Shane Brunner says there were about 30,000 rides last year, on par with 2021. LCAT now has two routes for Lyon County riders in addition to its routes in the Emporia city limits. Transportation Director Janice Arb says the recent response from greater Lyon County has been surprising.
Judicial Council wants 30-day notice of involuntary discharge from Kansas elder care facilities
Kansas Judicial Council proposes state law granting 30-day notice and appeal process for involuntary discharges from assisted living facilities. The post Judicial Council wants 30-day notice of involuntary discharge from Kansas elder care facilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
State of Kansas issues lengthy list of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are issuing fish consumption advisories for 2023. The advisories identify types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten in limited quantities or, in some cases, avoided altogether because of contamination. General advice and internet resources are provided to aid the public in making informed decisions regarding the benefits and the risks associated with eating locally caught fish from Kansas waters.
KVOE
Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday
Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
WIBW
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
WIBW
Hearing set for bill to authorize cease and desist for unlicensed body artists
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a new bill that would authorize cease and desist orders to be sent out to all tattoo artists and piercers that are not licensed in Kansas. The Kansas House Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development will host a hearing...
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County COVID count doubles
Lyon County returned to the coronavirus “high” zone Wednesday, with Greenwood County joining it. The Kansas Department of health and Environment's weekly report showed Lyon Counties had 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending last Friday. That's a jump from 24 in the prior week, for an incidence rate of 150.6 per 100,000 residents.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely […]
thefamilyconservancy.org
Commentary on Governor Kelly’s State of the State
In her State of the State address last night, Gov. Laura Kelly called on Kansas legislators to make Kansas “the best place in America to raise a family.” This refrain rang through her remarks, and as the leader of an organization that shares that goal, I was encouraged.
KVOE
Audio – Thursday – 01-26-23
Newsmaker: Dee Schwinn discusses Friends of the Library matters, including the naming of the Super Friends award winner. Newsmaker 2: American Legion Post 5 Commander Childs discusses an upcoming PACT Act meeting. EHS Girls vs Maize (1st half, 2nd half, postgame)
KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program
The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
Comments / 0