Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Friday's snow showers set daily snowfall record

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daily snowfall records for Buffalo can greatly range from day to day, from a few inches to feet of snow. Just over five inches of snow falling Friday morning. And while that's pretty common for Western New York standards, it set the daily snowfall record for Jan. 27.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Where has the sun been this January?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This January has featured two, very long stretches of gray weather interrupted by a brief weekend of partial sun. Those two days in mid-January were the only two days with sunshine during the entire month. In fact, going back 30, days there have been only three...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Snow causing traffic delays, accidents across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snowy roads have caused traffic delays across Western New York. Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says a two-vehicle injury accident has blocked the left & center lanes of the outbound 33 just before the 198. Traffic was backed up for some time, but it has since cleared.
CLARENCE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man in stable condition after overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot early Saturday. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Buffalo Police detectives are attempting to determine whether the shooting happened in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue. The 20-year-old man was shot...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Winter Weather Advisory for WNY Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for all of WNY. Snow and mixed precipitation will overspread the region early tomorrow from south to north. As temperatures warm above freezing during the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will change to mainly light rain Wednesday night. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties with 3-6" of snow possible. Otherwise, expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2022 Buffalo blizzard will be studied by weather experts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo sounded the warning about a Christmas blizzard. One month later, 2 On Your Side asked the experts how they would review this storm. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Fries said, "Our office was calling it a generational storm. We typically think...
BUFFALO, NY
