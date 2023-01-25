Read full article on original website
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Saturday night and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY,...
Friday's snow showers set daily snowfall record
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daily snowfall records for Buffalo can greatly range from day to day, from a few inches to feet of snow. Just over five inches of snow falling Friday morning. And while that's pretty common for Western New York standards, it set the daily snowfall record for Jan. 27.
Where has the sun been this January?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This January has featured two, very long stretches of gray weather interrupted by a brief weekend of partial sun. Those two days in mid-January were the only two days with sunshine during the entire month. In fact, going back 30, days there have been only three...
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
WGRZ TV
Snow causing traffic delays, accidents across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snowy roads have caused traffic delays across Western New York. Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says a two-vehicle injury accident has blocked the left & center lanes of the outbound 33 just before the 198. Traffic was backed up for some time, but it has since cleared.
Major Temperature Change For Areas In New York
Can we really call it a January thaw if it was never really that frozen around here? The winter has been weird to say the least and as we get ready to say goodbye to the first month of 2023, we are headed in to February with some strange fluctuation in the temperatures.
It’s Shocking How Long Buffalo Has Gone Without Sun
If you feel like it's been awhile since we've seen the sun here in Buffalo, you're right. It's actually a little shocking how little we've seen it. The weather in Buffalo is incredible. I can say that and mean it...when we're talking about summer. It's perfect here in the summertime.
Snowy start to Friday as typical January weather settles in
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - It is January after all and the weather is reflecting it with a snowy start to the weekend in Buffalo and Western New York.
WNY leaders rethink Thruway shutdowns during severe weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are more concerns being raised about the decision to close off the New York Thruway with major weather events and the potential impact on secondary roads with all the diverted commercial truck traffic. This stems from the major November lake effect storm, which really had...
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
Saying 'The buck stops with me', Mayor Brown addresses Buffalo water fluoridation issue
Mayor Byron Brown told WBEN, “The buck stops with me,” when it comes to the lack of communication to city residents about the lack of fluoridation in city water.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
wutv29.com
North Tonawanda residents embrace 'typical' snow day after '22 blizzard
NORTH TONAWANDA -- The snow is falling across western New York tonight. It’s been a mostly calm January, giving many a break from the snow after last month’s deadly blizzard and November’s lake effect snowstorm. “If we could just have a couple inches here and there, I’m...
Buffalo man in stable condition after overnight shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot early Saturday. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Buffalo Police detectives are attempting to determine whether the shooting happened in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue. The 20-year-old man was shot...
WKBW-TV
Winter Weather Advisory for WNY Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for all of WNY. Snow and mixed precipitation will overspread the region early tomorrow from south to north. As temperatures warm above freezing during the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will change to mainly light rain Wednesday night. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties with 3-6" of snow possible. Otherwise, expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
wutv29.com
New police substation in Niagara Falls enhancing safety in the city
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The city of Niagara Falls is teaming up with the Niagara Falls Water Board to help enhance safety in the city. The city cut ribbon on a new police substation on the grounds of the Water Board. Officials say the unlikely partnership was actually a perfect fit...
2022 Buffalo blizzard will be studied by weather experts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo sounded the warning about a Christmas blizzard. One month later, 2 On Your Side asked the experts how they would review this storm. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Fries said, "Our office was calling it a generational storm. We typically think...
