WMTW
Maine GOP elects new party chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
wabi.tv
Maine Secretary of State delivers win for CMP-backed initiative to stop consumer-owned utility
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Secretary of State has validated a citizen’s initiative, backed by the parent company of Central Maine Power, that aims to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine. The “No Blank Checks” campaign wants any consumer-owned utility to receive voter approval...
NH, Maine Earn Opposite Grades in Smoking Control Report
🚬 New Hampshire earned an average grade of an F while Maine averages an A. 🚬 The Granite State's low tobacco tax helped drag down its grade. 🚬 Maine and New Hampshire both earned a grade of F in the same category. New Hampshire and Maine come...
lcnme.com
Alleged Signature Fraud Leads to Indictment of Waldoboro Lawmaker
Clint Collamore, newly elected state representative from Waldoboro, was criminally indicted after Maine’s campaign finance regulator said it found up to 30 fraudulent signatures on forms used to qualify for the taxpayer-funded Maine Clean Election Act campaign program. The Maine Clean Election Act provides public campaign funds to candidates...
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Debt limit trigger aimed at Maine consumer utility meets threshold
PORTLAND, Maine — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on the...
whdh.com
AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it...
Maine students have six choices for K-12 education
AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
WGME
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
mainepublic.org
Committee votes to boost funding for Maine office overseeing attorneys for low-income defendants
Members of a legislative committee have voted unanimously to give an additional $6 million to the state agency that provides attorneys to low-income criminal defendants. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed setting aside an additional $1 million this fiscal year for the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services. The commission has struggled in recent years to find enough private attorneys willing to represent defendants who can't afford to hire their own lawyer. But the Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 on Thursday to increase that figure to $6 million.
State orders audit of Maine's film industry
AUGUSTA, Maine — In a world where filmmakers love making movies set in Maine, how does the state make sure they're actually filmed in Maine?. Steve Lyons directs the Maine Office of Tourism, which runs the Maine Film Office. On Wednesday, the film office wrote an announcement that it hired London-based firm Olsberg-SPI to "complete a thorough audit of the state's current film production capacity, its strengths, weaknesses and constraints... as well as opportunities for future growth."
mainepublic.org
Sears Island is in the running to host Maine's offshore wind hub. Conservationists are opposed
On a bright fall day, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note is standing on a pile of rocks sticking out into Penobscot Bay. “We’re at the end of the jetty on Sears Island as part of a process to figure out whether and where Maine can build a wind port to create clean renewable energy and fight climate change,” he says. ”So that’s what this is all about, that’s the big picture.”
wabi.tv
Maine lawmaker asked to resign after fraud indictment
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Maine state representative has been indicted for allegedly forging signatures to qualify for public funding for his campaign. Democrat Clint Collamore of Waldoboro faces 20 counts of forgery, 12 counts of unsworn falsification, and one count of criminal violation of the Clean Elections Act. As...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities
Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
newscentermaine.com
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors
If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
mainepublic.org
Environmental groups highlight bill to protect habitat for endangered Maine species
An environmental coalition on Friday announced its top priorities for the current legislative session, including a bill to protect habitat for endangered species. At a virtual event sponsored by Maine's Environmental Priorities Coalition, Maine Audubon's Eliza Donoghue said the number of threatened and endangered species is growing in Maine, partly due to climate change and habitat loss.
DOJ charges 7 in multi-state paycheck scheme, 3 from Mass.
The U.S. Justice Department says seven people have been arrested in connection with a $7.5 million fraudulent scheme to obtain millions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Comments / 3