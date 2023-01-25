ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments

WMTW

Maine GOP elects new party chair

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Alleged Signature Fraud Leads to Indictment of Waldoboro Lawmaker

Clint Collamore, newly elected state representative from Waldoboro, was criminally indicted after Maine’s campaign finance regulator said it found up to 30 fraudulent signatures on forms used to qualify for the taxpayer-funded Maine Clean Election Act campaign program. The Maine Clean Election Act provides public campaign funds to candidates...
WALDOBORO, ME
Q 96.1

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it...
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine students have six choices for K-12 education

AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
mainepublic.org

Committee votes to boost funding for Maine office overseeing attorneys for low-income defendants

Members of a legislative committee have voted unanimously to give an additional $6 million to the state agency that provides attorneys to low-income criminal defendants. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed setting aside an additional $1 million this fiscal year for the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services. The commission has struggled in recent years to find enough private attorneys willing to represent defendants who can't afford to hire their own lawyer. But the Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 on Thursday to increase that figure to $6 million.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

State orders audit of Maine's film industry

AUGUSTA, Maine — In a world where filmmakers love making movies set in Maine, how does the state make sure they're actually filmed in Maine?. Steve Lyons directs the Maine Office of Tourism, which runs the Maine Film Office. On Wednesday, the film office wrote an announcement that it hired London-based firm Olsberg-SPI to "complete a thorough audit of the state's current film production capacity, its strengths, weaknesses and constraints... as well as opportunities for future growth."
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Sears Island is in the running to host Maine's offshore wind hub. Conservationists are opposed

On a bright fall day, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note is standing on a pile of rocks sticking out into Penobscot Bay. “We’re at the end of the jetty on Sears Island as part of a process to figure out whether and where Maine can build a wind port to create clean renewable energy and fight climate change,” he says. ”So that’s what this is all about, that’s the big picture.”
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine lawmaker asked to resign after fraud indictment

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Maine state representative has been indicted for allegedly forging signatures to qualify for public funding for his campaign. Democrat Clint Collamore of Waldoboro faces 20 counts of forgery, 12 counts of unsworn falsification, and one count of criminal violation of the Clean Elections Act. As...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities

Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors

If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Environmental groups highlight bill to protect habitat for endangered Maine species

An environmental coalition on Friday announced its top priorities for the current legislative session, including a bill to protect habitat for endangered species. At a virtual event sponsored by Maine's Environmental Priorities Coalition, Maine Audubon's Eliza Donoghue said the number of threatened and endangered species is growing in Maine, partly due to climate change and habitat loss.
MAINE STATE

