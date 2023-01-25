Read full article on original website
Bishop girls and boys basketball sweep Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Click the video above for Friday night high school basketball highlights as the Bishop Badgers remained in first place in the district standings with road wins over Robstown.
KWTX
Waco senior guard hits buzzer beater
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Tuesday night at the end of the Waco High girls’ basketball game against Killeen, Waco senior guard Ivory Scott took the ball down the court and fired off a three at the buzzer for the win. The Waco girls won the game 53-50. The...
KCBD
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video
UPDATE, Jan. 27: The UIL District Executive Committee has suspended the Lorenzo and Crosbyton basketball teams for one game after a basketball game Wednesday night ended in a “bench clearing fight” on the court. Both schools were scheduled to play tonight. Lorenzo was set to play at Borden...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys basketball team falls in overtime to Pflugerville Weiss
The Bryan boys basketball team lost to Pflugerville Weiss 63-60 in overtime on Friday night in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym. TJ Johnson led Bryan (17-11, 3-4) with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Chris Maxey had 12 points and eight rebounds. William Jefferson had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and DJ Nelson had nine points, six assists and three steals.
Ladycats open district with shootout win over Connally
, The Mexia girls soccer team made its District 23-4A debut a successful one with a shootout victory at Waco Connally on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Ladycats won on penalty kicks, 3-1, after the teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime. With the teams tied 1-1 in the penalty kick shootout phase of the match, Phanelopie Lopez and Tania Martinez found the back of the net to give Mexia the victory. Martinez fooled the Connally goalkeeper and booted the ball into the lower left corner of the net for the clinching goal. Connally misfired on a pair of penalty...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team roars back in third quarter for 48-35 rivalry win
Needing to set the tone to begin the third quarter, the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team had its “silent assassin” deliver back-to-back steals and scores to reignite the Tigers as they took the lead for good. It was a low-scoring, physical battle between Consol and rival College Station...
