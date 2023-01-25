Read full article on original website
gomarquette.com
MTEN Drops 6-1 Decision To Dayton Saturday Afternoon
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University men's tennis team (0-3) dropped a 6-1 decision to Dayton (3-3) Saturday afternoon. The Flyers were able to open the match with a 1-0 advantage after claiming the doubles point. Dayton went on to gain an advantage over the Golden Eagles in singles which helped them secure the victory.
gomarquette.com
No. 16/15 #MUBB Pulls Away For 89-69 Win At DePaul
The Marquette University men's basketball team (17-5, 9-2 BIG EAST) pulled away for an 89-69 victory at DePaul (9-13, 3-8 BIG EAST) Saturday afternoon in BIG EAST Conference action. Forward David Joplin led all scorers with a career-high 28 points and guard Tyler Kolek chipped in 24 points, 10 assists...
gomarquette.com
#MUBB Announces Summer Camp Schedule
Register today for the 2023 Marquette men's basketball camps, which will feature several programming options and dates!. Campers experience expert instruction from one of the top coaching staffs in the country including head coach Shaka Smart. Campers are led by the Marquette Basketball Coaching Staff, with support from current and former Marquette players.
gomarquette.com
Track & Field Travels to GVSU Friday
MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's and women's track & field will travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan for the GVSU Bill Clinger Classic. The Bill Clinger Classic is a two-day event beginning on Friday, Jan. 27. All field and running events will be held on the first day starting along with the pentathlon and the first five events of the heptathlon. The heptathlon will conclude Saturday morning.
gomarquette.com
No. 16/15 #MUBB Travels To DePaul Saturday
The No. 16/15 Marquette University men's basketball team (16-5, 8-2 BIG EAST) wraps up its two-game road swing on Saturday, Jan. 28 when the squad travels to DePaul (9-12, 3-7 BIG EAST) for a 1 p.m. CT matchup in Wintrust Arena. FS1 features the television broadcast, with Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and LaVall Jordan (analyst) calling the action. Following Saturday's outing, the Golden Eagles return to host Villanova (Feb. 1) and Butler (Feb. 4) on National Marquette Day.
gomarquette.com
Cross Country Earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors
MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's and women's cross country teams have been named 2022 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division I Cross Country All-Academic Teams. To receive all-academic honors, teams must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0. The MU...
