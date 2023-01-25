MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's and women's track & field will travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan for the GVSU Bill Clinger Classic. The Bill Clinger Classic is a two-day event beginning on Friday, Jan. 27. All field and running events will be held on the first day starting along with the pentathlon and the first five events of the heptathlon. The heptathlon will conclude Saturday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO