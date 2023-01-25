Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas Day on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate.

Chris Spaunhorst died on Christmas Day following a shooting on I-24 near East Nashville .

In an effort to keep the case from going cold, Chris’s wife, Stephanie Spaunhorst, held a candlelight vigil Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Lord’s Friendly Mission Church.

“God brings the biggest peace. I know he’s okay. He’s not hurting, he’s not suffering,” Stephanie said.

One month ago, Stephanie’s husband was shot and killed while on his way home to Greenbrier. Metro police called his death a “potential road rage incident.”

“As long as this person is still out there it can happen to anybody; I never thought it would happen to me, let alone on Christmas, but it did,” Stephanie said.

Chris left behind five children.

During Wednesday night’s vigil, officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department Homicide Unit were in attendance. Lt. Brent Gibson spoke with reporters after the ceremony and explained how this case is different than most.

“All homicides are difficult to understand, but this one specifically when we think about a young father with five children on Christmas Day being shot to death in his truck that contained presents for his family,” said Gibson.

“They are having a tough time adjusting without their dad, their bonus dad. It’s a lot of emotions for little kids,” Stephanie said.

Chris’s car was left riddled with bullets. Meanwhile, police are searching for the black Kia Optima that they said the shooter was inside .

“Pray for peace, pray for answers, pray for them to be caught. Share stories of him, just remember the good times,” Stephanie said.

She said praying is all she can do and ask for until someone is caught.

“Even then I’ll keep fighting for him. He doesn’t have a voice so I have to be his voice. He would have done the same for me,” Stephanie said.

Metro police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The department said it has received numerous tips and is using interstate cameras along with license plate readers in surrounding counties to help hunt down the shooter, but officials believe one tip could open the case.

“We know as investigators, that there are individuals who know about this homicide, and we need them to come forward and assist us and do that right thing on this,” said Gibson.

If you have any new information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME . You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

