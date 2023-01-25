Where we stand after 11 months of war in Ukraine

(WTRF) — It’s official—offensive weapons are on their way from the U.S. to the Ukraine battlefront.

It marks an escalation for us and European countries after months of defensive aid flowing into the besieged country.

But how will Russia react to a policy reversal like this one?

Russia is going to say it’s an act of aggression, they say any support of Ukraine is essentially, ‘hey, why are you supporting Ukraine, we’re trying to liberate Ukraine.’ Which of course simply isn’t true, they’re invading another country. Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, Assistant Professor of Political Science, West Liberty University

And despite the predictions, the invasion hasn’t gone as planned, with land control having changed little in months.

The support from the West is as strong as ever, but battle lines are forming domestically.

A small portion of the Republican-controlled Congress is skeptical of the tens of billions we’ve already sent to Ukraine.

But overall, Dr. Fitzpatrick says support is still there, and he doesn’t see public passion declining the way it did in Iraq or Afghanistan.

This is different in terms of that we haven’t committed troops, you don’t see other countries committing troops. Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, Assistant Professor of Political Science, West Liberty University

As the face of resistance to the conflict, Ukraine’s president Volodomyr Zelenskyy has also maintained his global popularity.

He was welcomed into the U.S. for a Congressional speech last month.

And in just the last few days, he addressed a common criticism of his government by firing officials suspected of corruption.

It’s an ongoing problem in Ukraine, but showing that ‘hey, I deal with this, so if you give aid, that aid is actually going to be going to the war effort,’ versus going to corruption or being wasted. Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, Assistant Professor of Political Science, West Liberty University

And making a statement that Russia’s creep into Europe will be met with something tougher than words and sanctions.

