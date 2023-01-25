ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

To reunite lost dogs with their owners, the Humane Society turns to texting

By Emily Alvarenga
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

To help reunite thousands of pets who are lost each year with their owners, the San Diego Humane Society launched a new cell phone texting program Tuesday to give San Diegans tips on how to find their missing pets sooner.

Lost2Found, a one-way communication system, provides automated texts with step-by-step instructions over a two-month period to help people know what to do as they search.

“Nobody thinks it will happen to them — until it does,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society.

One in three pets will become lost at some point during their lives, the organization says. Last year, it took in nearly 19,000 stray pets, only 22 percent of which were reunited with their families.

When pets go missing, San Diegans now can text “LOST” to 858-SAN-LOST (726-5678) to start using Lost2Found.

Pet owners are first directed to the San Diego Humane Society’s website, where they can find tips and resources and view photos of stray pets that have come into the shelter via an online database that is updated every 15 minutes.

Then, pet owners are sent 28 messages over 60 days that include a comprehensive list of tools, tips and timely information for the Humane Society, online groups and partner organizations.

“Now, if the unthinkable happens, our new Lost2Found texting platform can help pet parents navigate a very stressful time,” Weitzman added.

To find out more — including measures you can take to prevent your pet from getting lost — visit sdhumane.org/found .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

