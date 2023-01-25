ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida bill aims to ban ‘gay/trans panic defense’

By Nicole Rogers
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFnaE_0kRL6KtG00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is reintroducing a bill for the third year in a row.

It would ban Florida attorneys from using what’s known as the “gay/trans panic defense.”

“I think we’re living in a time where people think things like this don’t happen, but they do in fact happen,” said Leader Book. “People in this community are being prayed upon and people are using this as a defense.”

Florida lawmakers file bill to ban ‘gay panic’ defense in criminal trials

Like in 2003, when Carlos Guillermo Smith was physically assaulted and repeatedly called homophobic slurs.

“My attacker was not only charged with assault, he was also charged with a hate crime,” Smith said. “In defense of that charge, my attacker used a classic example of the ‘gay panic defense’ and alleged that somehow my sexual orientation somehow provoked his attacks against me and a friend.”

He co-sponsored legislation with Leader Book two sessions ago while he was serving as a state representative that aimed to eliminate the “gay/trans panic defense.”

“Look, the reality is, the ‘gay/trans panic defense’ is legalized victim blaming,” he said. “It is basically saying that a victim of hate violence had it coming simply because they are gay or transgender.”

Leader Book’s bill aims to continue their work, banning any Florida defense attorney from using a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a reasonable excuse for their loss of self control.

We caught up with legal analyst Felix Vega to break down the legal strategy.

“They’re alleging that the person that the defendant attacked was gay or transgender or a part of the LGBTQ community, and they’re saying that played into the motivation for them attacking the person defending themselves from whatever that person was doing,” Vega explained.

He says it wouldn’t be a smart move by any defense attorney.

“If they start talking and saying ‘I panicked and freaked out because they were gay and coming on to me’ or whatever the situation may be, they’re going to say, well if you freaked out and attacked the person because they’re LGBTQ, then as a prosecutor, I’m going to be like well you just proved you committed a hate crime,” Vega explained.

“So it’s counterproductive?”, asked News Channel 8’s Nicole Rogers.

“Yes,” Vega replied.

But when it is used, Smith says it sends a statement to victims.

“As a young gay man, someone who had survived anti-LGBTQ hate violence, when my attacker used gay panic defense against me, it sent a message that because I was openly gay that I somehow had it coming,” Smith said.

Leader Book says her fight isn’t over.

“This is not a new issue,” she said. “It’s the right thing to do and we will continue to fight until we are successful.”

“Say you’re not successful this session, what comes next?”, asked News Channel 8’s Nicole Rogers.

“We do it again next session,” Leader Book responded.

You can read the bill in its entirety below.

PDF Download Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 17

Truman
3d ago

they get attacked because they run they mouth not because of their sexual orientation.

Reply(1)
12
Related
fox13news.com

Florida representative introduces bill aimed at targeting hate crimes after reports of anti-Semitic incidents

TAMPA, Fla. - As people remember the horrors of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday, anti-Semitism continues to be a major concern, prompting a Florida state representative to introduce a bill targeting hate crimes. State Representative Mike Caruso, R-Palm Beach, introduced House Bill 269 ahead of Florida’s legislative...
TAMPA, FL
WCJB

Hate crime bill proposed after anti-semetic message displayed at Florida Georgia game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposed bill from the state capitol defines certain anti-semetic acts as hate crimes and increases criminal penalties. Under the proposed bill, any person who distributes pamphlets or flyers with hateful anti-semetic imagery or messages, any person who defaces or damages religious property, or any person who projects images onto another person’s property without permission could be charged with a third-degree felony.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

DeSantis proposes tougher criminal justice system in Florida

(WSVN) - On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis outlined a tougher criminal justice proposal. Included in this proposal are the abolishment of cash bail, increased penalties for drug-related crimes, stepped up human smuggling interdictions, strengthened punishment for child rapists, prevention of early release for sex criminals and ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s police chiefs have denounced the actions by Memphis, Tenn., police officers that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Authorities in Memphis planned to release police bodycam footage of the attack Friday evening. “Based on what we know, the actions and conduct of the officers involved were […] The post Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Florida lawmakers introduce bill to enhance penalties for antisemitic crimes

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of state lawmakers are taking on hate. They’re introducing a bill that would enhance penalties for antisemitic crimes. Under the proposed state law, actions like tossing hate-filled flyers onto driveways, projecting images like a swastika on a building in West Palm Beach and painting graffiti on signs in Weston, will become felonies.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local politician wants legislation for dispatchers changed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is proposing legislation that would give first responder status to 911 dispatchers and crime investigators. Patronis said dispatchers answered over 25,000 calls in 48 window in response to Hurricane Ian. But, neither they nor crime investigators, are eligible for the same PTSD benefits that […]
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

135K+
Followers
28K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy