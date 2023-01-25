In the current trading session, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) stock is trading at the price of $29.08, a gain of 1.13% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -4.04% less than its 52-week high of $30.31 and 40.78% better than its 52-week low of $20.66. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.02% below the high and +15.52% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO