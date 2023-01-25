Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
Charles City Foster Grandparents Program Seeking Volunteers
Charles City Foster Grandparent program director Jennifer Lantz was the featured guest on KCHA’s Community Conversations, discussing what the Charles City Foster Grandparent Program is, training involved and how to volunteer. Chris was born in Webster City and raised in Charles City. As a young kid, he would always...
kchanews.com
National Thank Your Mentor Day Thursday
Thursday, January 26th is National “Thank Your Mentor Day.”. Charles City City Administrator Steve Diers says that makes it a perfect time to salute Foster Grandparents. If you’re 55-or-older, Diers says you can become a Foster Grandparent. More Foster Grandparents are also needed in New Hampton and it...
kchanews.com
Roger Klingman, 86, Nashua
Roger Klingman, age 86 of Nashua, IA died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in N. A Memorial Service...
kchanews.com
Carl Crooks, 85, Ionia
Carl Crooks age 85 of Ionia, IA died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton, IA. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, with interment at New Hampton City Cemetery. Friends...
kchanews.com
George Pierce, 79, Waucoma
George Pierce, age 79 of Waucoma, IA died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., February 4, 2023, at Northeast Iowa Antique Engine & Power Group Hall in Fredericksburg. Online condolences for the...
kchanews.com
Cabin Fever Weekend on Tap In and Around Charles City
You’re invited to get out of the house and shake off the winter doldrums in and around Charles City this weekend. Charles City Chamber and Tourism has brought together a variety of special activities, both indoors and outdoors, for Cabin Fever Weekend running Thursday through Sunday. From floral classes, a Murder Mystery Dinner Party and a Chili Cook-Off to a free kids ice fishing derby, NERF fights. Adult Dungeons & Dragons, Bingo, a free movie matinee and more, there’s something to do for all ages.
kchanews.com
Time to Heal, Move Forward After Charles City School Board Approves Staff Reductions
Staff reductions will be made in the Charles City School District for the 2023-24 school year after they were approved Monday night by the School Board. Faced with a budget shortfall of over $600,000 in state funding next school year due to an enrollment decline this year, the School Board considered multiple scenarios to save the district about $750,000 in total expenses.
kchanews.com
High School Girls Compete in First-Ever State-Qualifying Tournament
For the first time, high school girls wrestlers will have to compete in a regional tournament in order to qualify for the state tournament. Several area schools will wrestle for a state berth at the Super Regional Friday at Luther College in Decorah. That includes Charles City senior Lilly Luft, who’s gunning for her third state title before she joins the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s wrestling team next fall. She says wrestling calls for a strong state-of-mind.
kchanews.com
Charles City Comet Girls Wrestlers discuss upcoming tournaments
The KCHA Morning Show was joined by Robert Pittman, Charles City Comet Girls Wrestling Coach, along with a few wrestlers to talk about how they prepare for their upcoming tournaments, their chances for advancing to state, being “trailblazers” for helping girls wrestling take off in the state, among other topics.
Comments / 0