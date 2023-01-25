Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sweetwaternow.com
David S. Petrie (May 21, 1937 – January 26, 2023)
David S. Petrie, 85, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Petrie died following a lengthy illness. He was born May 21, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of...
sweetwaternow.com
RS, GR Communities Bleed for High School Blood Drive
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River High School (GRHS) and Rock Springs High School (RSHS) are battling it out in a friendly school rivalry this week while also contributing to a good cause by participating in the 15th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge. Every year the schools and communities...
sweetwaternow.com
Loretta L. Germer (September 26, 1940 – January 25, 2023)
Loretta L. Germer, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming September 26, 1940; the daughter of Thomas Henry Clark and Emma Lucille Jenkins.
wyo4news.com
Escapee Anthony Ortega from Casper arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Ray Ortega, who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the press release, Ortega was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return on January 24 at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Teen in Need of Diabetic Alert Dog
GREEN RIVER — Green River teenager Elena Barrera was 13 when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and combined with a lifelong hearing impairment, this provided a unique challenge to overcome. Barrera, who is now a senior at Green River High School, has connected with Duty Dogs out...
sweetwaternow.com
Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 27
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense. Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10598, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED...
sweetwaternow.com
Frank “Jerry” Hernandez (June 28, 1952 – January 25, 2023)
Frank “Jerry” Hernandez, 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home in Reliance, Wyoming. He was a resident of Reliance for the past 48 years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming. He was born June 28, 1952 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of...
sweetwaternow.com
Three Western Wyoming Community College Student Receive Grants
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County, formerly known as Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC, awarded three grants to students who will be attending Western Wyoming Community College this semester. Students receiving the $250 grants are Skylee Gomez, Madison Wilson, and Jerra Lester.
wyo4news.com
Family of 5 escapes uninjured from morning house fire in Clearview
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A family of five escaped uninjured when their house erupted into flames Friday morning. At around 9:30 a.m., two engines from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and three engines from Rock Springs Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Cottonwood Street in the Clearview Acres neighborhood, west of Rock Springs.
oilcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
sweetwaternow.com
WYDOT and WHP Expect Extended I-80 Closure
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, are expecting an extended closure of over 14 hours for Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in both directions due to deteriorating conditions and poor visibility. Maintenance crews are reporting visibility of less than...
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
wyo4news.com
Wreck last night leads to 1 dead and 2 injured
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last night at approximately 7:44 p.m. an accident occurred on I-80 near mm 96 between Green River and Rock Springs in the eastbound lane. Two vehicles were involved leading to one death and two injuries. Rafael Cervantes, 54, from Illinois, succumbed to his injuries. He...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
oilcity.news
Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
newslj.com
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
Comments / 0