In the current trading session, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) stock is trading at the price of $33.77, a gain of 0.36% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -21.21% less than its 52-week high of $42.86 and 23.41% better than its 52-week low of $27.36. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.43% below the high and +11.89% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO