ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff’s talented 2024 WR Courtney Crutchfield reacts to Razorbacks offer

By Nick Walters
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyzCJ_0kRL3zSe00

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — After a breakout junior season, standout Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield just made a major addition to his offer list.

During a visit to Fayetteville this past Saturday, the 6’2″ speedster landed a scholarship offer from Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks. Receivers coach Kenny Guiton and Arkansas have paid close attention to Crutchfield since he attended a team camp as a freshman. A native Arkansan, being given the chance to play for his home state Hogs means a lot.

“I started playing football when I was like 5 years old and I always wanted to play on the next level,” Crutchfield said after leading the Zebras’ basketball team with 24 points in a win over top-ranked Lake Hamilton. “There are a lot of dogs on that SEC level. So you have to be a dog in order to go out and compete against those top dogs.”

Arkansas joins a growing list of schools seeking Crutchfield’s services, including Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas State. The big-bodied yet elusive wideout, who posted over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air over nine games last fall, plans to take his recruitment slowly. But the Crutchfield household may already have a preference.

“My family really wants me to go to the Razorbacks but I’m only a junior and it’s a timing thing,” Crutchfield said. “[Head coach Sam Pittman] said I can be a perfect fit for the offensive side of the ball so that’s why he recruited me as a receiver.”

Playing both ways as a defensive back for the Zebras, Crutchfield also tallied five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a pick six in his junior campaign, adding a score as a punt returner. With an eventful year on the recruiting trail ahead, the now-Razorbacks target is grateful to have the support of the Pine Bluff community regardless of his decision.

“Everyone around the city, they’re all rooting for me,” Crutchfield said. “Whatever school I pick I feel like they’ll still be happy, still be riding with me, still love me… I’m very proud of the environment that I’m in.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco

Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mcnews.online

Regional/State Tournament sites announced

North Little Rock – The Arkansas Activities Association announced host sites for post-season tournaments in Winter and Spring sports. Montgomery County Schools will log some miles as they travel to regional and state tournaments with no local schools hosting tournaments. Mount Ida and Oden compete in the 1A classification...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

North Little Rock, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cabot High School basketball team will have a game with North Little Rock High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bigfoot99.com

Arkansas community mourning after five young friends killed in I-80 crash

This week’s horrific crash claimed the lives of five young friends from Arkansas who had much to contribute to our world, and who enjoyed their final week together playing in praying in Wyoming. Their community is devastated, and still trying to digest the tragedy. The Little Rock, Arkansas, suburb...
SHERWOOD, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy