Pine Bluff’s talented 2024 WR Courtney Crutchfield reacts to Razorbacks offer

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — After a breakout junior season, standout Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield just made a major addition to his offer list.

During a visit to Fayetteville this past Saturday, the 6’2″ speedster landed a scholarship offer from Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks. Receivers coach Kenny Guiton and Arkansas have paid close attention to Crutchfield since he attended a team camp as a freshman. A native Arkansan, being given the chance to play for his home state Hogs means a lot.

“I started playing football when I was like 5 years old and I always wanted to play on the next level,” Crutchfield said after leading the Zebras’ basketball team with 24 points in a win over top-ranked Lake Hamilton. “There are a lot of dogs on that SEC level. So you have to be a dog in order to go out and compete against those top dogs.”

Arkansas joins a growing list of schools seeking Crutchfield’s services, including Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas State. The big-bodied yet elusive wideout, who posted over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air over nine games last fall, plans to take his recruitment slowly. But the Crutchfield household may already have a preference.

“My family really wants me to go to the Razorbacks but I’m only a junior and it’s a timing thing,” Crutchfield said. “[Head coach Sam Pittman] said I can be a perfect fit for the offensive side of the ball so that’s why he recruited me as a receiver.”

Playing both ways as a defensive back for the Zebras, Crutchfield also tallied five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a pick six in his junior campaign, adding a score as a punt returner. With an eventful year on the recruiting trail ahead, the now-Razorbacks target is grateful to have the support of the Pine Bluff community regardless of his decision.

“Everyone around the city, they’re all rooting for me,” Crutchfield said. “Whatever school I pick I feel like they’ll still be happy, still be riding with me, still love me… I’m very proud of the environment that I’m in.”

